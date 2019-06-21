17 Hotels and Cabins Surrounded by Nature

Most of the world's population today live in large, vibrant, energetic and sometimes chaotic cities. This is why, usually, when we think of taking some time off from our responsibilities and daily routines we picture ourselves lying in virgin beaches, relaxing in a faraway forest, or immersed in a tropical jungle.
Hospitality architecture has a wide variety of solutions for all types of travelers and tourists. For those wanting to disconnect completely from daily city life while being closely connected to nature, a good option could be small scale hotels, cabins, and lodges set directly in these natural environments.
These accommodations are designed in a way its natural surrounding becomes the most important asset while the building blends itself in it. The idea is that building, landscape and nature merge together causing the less impact on the environment as possible. Materials aim to camouflage the refuges and harmonize the whole scenery.
Here below are 17 examples of hotels and cabins that successfully coexist with nature.
PAN - cabins / sivilarkitet espen surnevik as
Shangri-la Cabin / DRAA + Magdalena Besomi
Encuentro Guadalupe / graciastudio
Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Sacromonte Landscape Hotel Shelters / MAPA
Refugee Meranza / Architekt Andreas Gruber
Tree Snake Houses / Luís Rebelo de Andrade + Tiago Rebelo de Andrade
Treehouse Suite / Deture Culsign, Architecture+Interiors
A Hotel at High Altitude / noa* network of architecture
Bed & Breakfast Santulan / Santos Bolívar
Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos
Yerbas del Paraíso Commune / IR arquitectura
GCP Wood Cabins Hotel / Atelier LAVIT