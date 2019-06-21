17 Hotels and Cabins Surrounded by Nature

Save this picture! Treehouse Suite / Deture Culsign, Architecture+Interiors. Image © Leonardo Palafox

Most of the world's population today live in large, vibrant, energetic and sometimes chaotic cities. This is why, usually, when we think of taking some time off from our responsibilities and daily routines we picture ourselves lying in virgin beaches, relaxing in a faraway forest, or immersed in a tropical jungle.

Hospitality architecture has a wide variety of solutions for all types of travelers and tourists. For those wanting to disconnect completely from daily city life while being closely connected to nature, a good option could be small scale hotels, cabins, and lodges set directly in these natural environments.

These accommodations are designed in a way its natural surrounding becomes the most important asset while the building blends itself in it. The idea is that building, landscape and nature merge together causing the less impact on the environment as possible. Materials aim to camouflage the refuges and harmonize the whole scenery.

Here below are 17 examples of hotels and cabins that successfully coexist with nature.

Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ

Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

PAN - cabins / sivilarkitet espen surnevik as

PAN - cabins / sivilarkitet espen surnevik as. Image © Rasmus Norlander

Shangri-la Cabin / DRAA + Magdalena Besomi

Shangri-la Cabin / DRAA + Magdalena Besomi. Image © Felipe Camus

Encuentro Guadalupe / graciastudio

Encuentro Guadalupe / graciastudio. Image © Luis García

Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E: son Lindman

Sacromonte Landscape Hotel Shelters / MAPA

Sacromonte Landscape Hotel Shelters / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti

K House / AIM Architecture

K House / AIM Architecture. Image © Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Noah Sheldon

Refugee Meranza / Architekt Andreas Gruber

Refugee Meranza / Architekt Andreas Gruber. Image © Wolfgang Scherzer

Tree Snake Houses / Luís Rebelo de Andrade + Tiago Rebelo de Andrade

Tree Snake Houses / Luís Rebelo de Andrade + Tiago Rebelo de Andrade. Image © Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio

Jungle Keva / Jaquestudio. Image © César Béjar

Treehouse Suite / Deture Culsign, Architecture+Interiors

Treehouse Suite / Deture Culsign, Architecture+Interiors. Image © Leonardo Palafox

A Hotel at High Altitude / noa* network of architecture

A Hotel at High Altitude / noa* network of architecture. Image © Alex Filz

Bed & Breakfast Santulan / Santos Bolívar

Bed & Breakfast Santulan / Santos Bolívar. Image © José María González Villavicencio

Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos

Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos. Image © José Campos Photography, Francisco Vieira de Campos

Yerbas del Paraíso Commune / IR arquitectura

Yerbas del Paraíso Commune / IR arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

GCP Wood Cabins Hotel / Atelier LAVIT

GCP Wood Cabins Hotel / Atelier LAVIT. Image © Marco Navit Licora

Z9 Resort / Dersyn Studio