17 Bauhaus Instagram Feeds to Follow

Save this picture! Image via Flickr user Frank Schmidtke

Celebrate Bauhaus 100 through the world's number one visual storytelling platform, Instagram. An essential tool for designers, Instagram is a constantly growing digital database of market sharing and stimulation. Social media has changed not only how we gather precedents and market our designs, but also our designs themselves. "Instagram Culture" drives designers to create more shareable moments. As we continue to seek these dynamic encounters, let us not forget our forefathers of user experience design and the Bauhaus school.

Below, we rounded up 17 Instagram accounts to educate and inspire you on everything Bauhaus.

Follow ArchDaily's Instagram account here.