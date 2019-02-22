WA Awards for Chinese Architecture 2018

WA Awards for Chinese Architecture (WAACA) was established by World Architecture magazine in 2002, and was awarded biennially. The mission of WAACA is to encourage and introduce completed works addressing the national conditions of China with innovative values. It aims at enlivening the academic atmosphere of Chinese architectural community, promoting the prosperity of Chinese architectural design, enhancing the quality of Chinese architecture, contributing to the public understanding and recognition of architectural industry in China, and introducing Chinese architects and architectures to the world.
In 2014, the seventh cycle of WA Awards for Chinese Architecture expanded to a larger range, with increased the categories of the awards, and identifying more clearly the value appeal of each award. By encouraging more types of projects to participate in the selection, WAACA intends to introduce more outstanding Chinese architectural works to the Chinese society and the world.
Oct 12th, 2018, when 2018 WAACA was held in Beidaihe, the jury selected 59 entries in total for Winners, Highly commended and Shortlisted projects of WA Achievement Award, WA Design Experiment Award, WA Social Equality Award, WA Technological Innovation Award, WA City Regeneration Award and WA Housing Award from a total of 354 valid entries on the basis of their independent judgment.
WA Achievement Award
Criteria | Long-term impact
Requirement | Projects completed in China from 2008 to 2013 are eligible. The award aims to reward time-honed model projects showing the long-term value of architecture.
Jury | XIU Long (President), CHANG Qing, CUI Kai,Boris Schade-Bünsow, SHI Weiliang, WANG Jianguo, WU Jiang, ZHI Wenjun
Winner: The Waterhouse at South Bund, Shanghai
Architects: Lyndon Neri, Rossana Hu/Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Highly Commanded: 512 Wenchuan Earthquake Memorial, Sichuan, China
Architects: CAI Yongjie, CAO Ye/Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co. Ltd.
Highly Commanded: The Transformation and Expansion of the Architecture Building in IMUT, Hohhot
Architects: ZHANG Pengju, FAN Guifang, CANG Yanfei/Inner Mongolian Grand Architecture Design CO.,LTD.
Shortlisted: Zhongdu Qingshanhupan·Lvyeqingfeng Group, Lin'an
Architects: DONG Danshen, WANG Jian, QIN Luofeng, REN Jianshi/The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD)
Shortlisted: Ancient Book Warehouse Expansion Project of Ningbo Tianyi Pavilion Museum, Ningbo
Architects: HU Huifeng, YAO Donghui, QIAN Chen/The Architectural Design& Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD)
Shortlisted: Yunyang Civil Cultural Center, Chongqing
Architects: TANG Hua, LIU Changping, LIU Xin, HU Jing/Tanghua Architect & Associates
Shortlisted: Gehua Youth and Cultural Center, Beidaihe
Architects: LI Hu, HUANG Wenjing/OPEN Architecture
WA Design Experiment Award
Criteria | Design adventure
Requirement | Projects that were completed in China from January 2014 to July 2016 are eligible. The award aims to reward projects effectively carrying out experimental exploration at the level of ideas or practices
Jury | CHANG Qing (Chairman), Boris Schade-Bünsow, WANG Lu, ZHOU Kai
Winner: Changzhou Cotton Lab Urban Lounge, Changzhou, Jiangsu
Architects: ZHUANG Shen, REN Hao, TANG Yu, ZHU Jie/Atelier Archmixing
Highly Commanded: In Bamboo, Chongzhou, Sichuan
Architects: Philip F. Yuan, HAN Li, KONG Xiangping, LEI Shaoying/Shanghai Archi-Union Architecture Design Co., Ltd.
Highly Commanded: Macha Village Center, Huining, Gansu
Architects: JIANG Wei, MU Jun, ZHOU Tiegang, LI Qiangqiang/Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture
Highly Commanded: Lightweight Modular Housing Prototype and Its Application in Siargao Apsaras Tribe Resort, Xiping, China + Siargao Island, Philippines
Architects: WU Chenghui, HE Yingjie, ZHU Jingxiang, NAN Tian/Unitinno Architectural Technology Development Co., Ltd.; School of Architecture, The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Shortlisted: Deep Dive Rowing Club, Shanghai
Architects: ZHU Xiaofeng, DU Jie, ZHOU Yan/Scenic Architecture Office
Shortlisted: The Composite Ice Shell Tower, Harbin
Architects: LUO Peng, WU Yue, LI Qingpeng/Harbin Institute of Technology, Arno Pronk/Eindhoven University of Technology
Shortlisted: Baitasi House of the Future, Beijing
Architects: DUO Ning, SUN Qingfeng, MAO Yanyan/dot Architects
Shortlisted: Changxing County Huilongshan Kindergarten, Changxing, Zhejiang
Architects: FU Xiao, LU Lei, PAN Youjian/Institute of Architecture Design and Planning Co.,Ltd, Nanjing University
Shortlisted: "Miniature Beijing": Renovation of No.28 Dayuan Hu Tong, Beijing
Architects: LI Xinggang, ZHU Lingli, HOU Xinjue, TAN Zhou/China Architecture Design & Research Group
Shortlisted: Waterside Buddhist Shrine, Tangshan, Hebei
Architects: HAN Wenqiang, JIANG Zhao, LI Xiaoming/ARCHSTUDIO
Shortlisted: Dry Pit Latrine in Jujube Orchard, JIA Xian, Shaanxi
Architects: TANG Yong, YANG Bingxin, KONG Xianglin, LIN Yiping/Original Architect
Shortlisted: The Posthouse of of Yangpu Riverside Public Space: Ren Ren Wu,Shanghai
Architects: ZHANG Ming, ZHANG Zi, QIN Shu/Original Design Studio, Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
Shortlisted: Longhouse Among Pine Trees, Xiuning, Anhui
Architects: FENG Lu/Wuyang Architecture
Shortlisted: MIYA | LOSTVILLA Huchen Barn Resort, Ninghai, Ningbo
Architects: Helen Wang/Ares Partners
WA Social Equality Award
Criteria | Social equality
Requirement | Projects completed in China from January 2014 to July 2016 that serve the socially vulnerable groups are eligible. The award aims to reward those outstanding projects promoting social justice and practicing humane care by means of architecture.
Jury | CUI Kai (Chairman), XIA Zhujiu , ZHI Wenjun
Winner: Shangping Village Regeneration, Sanming, Fujian
Architects: HE Wei, CHEN Long, LI Qiang, ZHAO Zhuoran/3andwich Design/He Wei Studio
Highly Commended: Shared-Living Space: Micro Regeneration Projects in West Guizhou Lilong, Shanghai
Architects: TONG Ming, HUANG Xiaoying, REN Guang/TM Studio
Highly Commended: Village Lounge, Shangcun, Xuancheng, Anhui
Architects: SONG Yehao, SUN Jingfen, CHU Yingnan, YU Haowei/School of Architecture Tsinghua University
Shortlisted: Yard 2, Bapan Village, Guizhou
Architects: WANG Min, DING Mei, LI Wuting, ZHANG Wenwen/Studio A+
Shortlisted: Kitchen Renew of the Farmer’s House in Huayao District, Shaoyang, Hunan
Architects: LU Jiansong, XU Feng, SU Yan, JIANG Min/School of Architecture in Hunan University, Contemporary Rural Construction Research Center of Hunan University Design Institute Co., LTD.
Shortlisted: Raleigh Campsite in Guizhou, Guizhou
Architects: ZHANG Zhenhui, CHEN Weilu, SUN Haoteng, SUN Qijie/Architectural Design Institute of South China University of Technology
Shortlisted: Village as Kitchen, Renovation of Yantian Dameisha Village, Shenzhen, Guangdong
Architects: Doreen Heng LIU/NODE Architecture & Urbanism
Shortlisted: IUCN·WZQ Stream Shoots Education Center, Chengde, Hebei
Architects: PAN Xi, LIU Zhongyuan, LIU Yayun, LU Shun/Ruralters, Wu Zhi Qiao Team of Beijing Jiaotong University
WA Technological Innovation Award
Criteria | Technological innovation
Requirement | Projects completed in China from January 2016 to July 2018 are eligible. The award aims to reward outstanding projects focusing on successfully solving practical problems by means of creative techniques.
Jury | WANG Jianguo (Chairman), LI Xinggang, LIN Borong, NI Yang
Winner: Hangzhou Inventronics Electric Vehicle Charging Station, Zhejiang
Architects: ZHU Peidong/GLA (Greentown Liuhe Architects)
Highly Commended: Temporary Office Area for Enterprises at Xiong'an Civic Service Centre, Hebei
Architects: CUI Kai, REN Zuhua/China Architecture Design & Research Group
Highly Commended: LONG-PLAN, Dezhou, Shandong
Architects: WANG Yicheng, ZHAO Yiping, XU Anjiang, GUAN Junren/School of Architecture, South China University of Technology
Shortlisted: Mobile Sales Office, Beijing
Architects: GE Wenjun, FAN Shuangdan, HU Rongshan, WANG Jin/Neo Design Inc.
Shortlisted: CHI SHE, Shanghai
Architects: Philip F. Yuan, Alex Han, KONG Xiangping, ZHANG Wen/Shanghai Archi-Union Architecture Design Co., Ltd.
Shortlisted: Longfu Life Experience Center: A Universally-used Space Created by General Timbers and Techniques, Puyang, Henan
Architects: LUO Yujie, WANG Xiaotao, WEI Wenjing/LUO studio
Shortlisted: Anji Liangshan Tea House, Anji, Zhejiang
Architects: SUN Zhaoren, SONG Tianyi, LEI Bowen, LIU Zeyang/Student Team of Tsinghua University
Shortlisted: Jiujiang Cultural Arts Centre, Jiujiang, Jiangxi
Architects: GAO Qinghui, XU Jing, QIAN Jing, QIAN Yujiao/Architects & Engineers Co. Ltd. of Southeast University
WA City Regeneration Award
Criteria | Urban quality of big buildings
Requirement | Projects that was completed in China from January 2016 to July 2018 are eligible. The award aims to reward large-scale public buildings that have made outstanding contributions to the urban environment and urban life with aggressive and effective intervention.
Jury | WU Jiang (Chairman), HU Yue, Ishtiaque Zahir, ZHOU Rong
Winner: Changde Old West Gate Urban Renewal (Phase I to III), Changde, Hunan
Architects: QU Lei, HE Qing, WANG Qiang, TONG Jiaming/Beijing Zhongxu Planning & Architecture Design CO., LTD.
Highly Commended: Renovation Project of Main Venue of International Film Exhibition in Diesel Engine Factory of Pingyao, Pingyao, Shanxi
Architects: LIAN Yirui, REN Fei, XU Xiaomei, LIU Lei/ Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University CO., LTD.
Highly Commended: Demonstration Section of Yangpu Riverside Public Space, Shanghai
Architects: ZHANG Ming, ZHANG Zi, QIN Shu, WANG Xunan/Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd., Original Design Studio
Highly Commended: Shuiwei LM Apartment, Shenzhen, Guangdong
Architects: Chris H.S. Lai, CAI Wenying/DOFFICE (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.
Shortlisted: The Cloud Town International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hangzhou, Zhejiang
Architects: MA Di, JIN Xin, MAO Lianping, JIANG Sheng/Approach Design, Zhejiang University Urban-Rural Planning and Design Institute
Shortlisted: White Pagoda Temple Hutong Courtyard Renovation, Beijing
Architects: Shuhei Aoyama, Yoko Fujii, YANG Yujia, WANG Danli/B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
Shortlisted: Renovation of 80,000-ton silos on Minsheng Wharf, Shanghai
Architects: LIU Yichun, CHEN Xiaoyi, WANG Longhai, WANG Weishi/Atelier Deshaus
Shortlisted: The Bridge: Visitor Centre of the Grand-Canal in Hangzhou, Zhejiang
Architects: SHEN Jihuang, QIAN Xidong, XUAN Wanli, HU Jianfeng/The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd.
Shortlisted: Pop-up Bookstore of Sinan Books, Shanghai
Architects: Philip F. Yuan, Alex HAN, GAO Weizhe/Archi-Union Architects
Shortlisted: Exhibition Halls and Workshops of Rice Barns in North Zone of Wuzhen (renovation + new construction), Tongxiang, Zhejiang
Architects: LU Xiang/Atelier LU
Shortlisted: Street-wall Gallery on Yuyuan Road, Shanghai
Architects: XIANG Nan, XIE Huaiyuan/Bengo Studio
Shortlisted: NO-BOUNDARY Toilet, Shenzhen, Guangdong
Architects: ZHONG Qiao, John Siu, LI Junda, HU Yaomin/ZHUBO-AAO
Shortlisted: Yongqingfang in Enning Road, Guangzhou, Guangdong
Architects: ZHU Zhiyuan, SONG Gang, ZHONG Guanqiu/Atelier cnS, NODE office
Shortlisted: Renovation of One Creation Community, Guangzhou, Guangdong
Architects: SONG Gang, ZHONG Guanqiu, ZHU Zhiyuan, ZHONG Zhanning/Atelier cnS
WA Housing Award
Criteria | Housing exploration
Requirement | Projects completed in China from January 2016 to July 2018 are eligible. The award aims to reward projects that have provided excellent solutions in the fields of housing pattern and living environment, etc.
Jury | SHI Weiliang (Chairman), HUANG Juzheng, LIU Xiaodu, ZHUANG Weimin
Winner: "Miniature Beijing": Renovation of No.28 Dayuan Hu Tong, Beijing
Architects: LI Xinggang, ZHU Lingli, HOU Xinjue, TAN Zhou/China Architecture Design & Research Group
Highly Commended: Longnan Garden Social Housing Estate, Shanghai
Architects: ZHANG Jiajing, XU Wenbin, LI Jie, CAO Yong/Atelier GOM, Shanghai Star Z C Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
Highly Commended: Shokai An Hui Li Elderly Caring Facility, Beijing
Architects: LIU Dongwei, SHAO Lei, JIANG Yanda, FAN Jingwei/CHINA INSTITUTE OF BUILDING STANDARD DESIGN & RESERCH, Tsinghua University Institute for Accessibility Development, Liya Design Consulting Co., Ltd.
Shortlisted: Mr. Wang's Plugin House, Guangzhou, Guangdong
Architects: HE Zhe, ZANG Feng, James Shen/People's Architecture Office
Shortlisted: Tsinghua University Student Dormitory Buildings No.6-11, Beijing
Architects: WANG Lifang, REN Yunan, ZHOU Jue, ZHONG Kai/School of Architecture, Tsinghua University, An-design Architects
Shortlisted: Longhouse Among Pine Trees, Xiuning, Anhui
Architects: FENG Lu/Wuyang Architecture
Shortlisted: Shuiwei LM Apartment, Shenzhen, Guangdong
Architects: Chris H.S. Lai, CAI Wenying/DOFFICE (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.
Shortlisted: The House of Tao Lei, Beijing
Architects: TAO Lei, CHEN Zhen, LI Jing, ZHANG Jinghong/Tao Lei (Beijing) architectural design Co., Ltd.