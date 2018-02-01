World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Charging Station
  4. China
  5. GLA
  6. 2017
  7. Hangzhou Inventronics Electric Vehicle Charging Station / GLA

Hangzhou Inventronics Electric Vehicle Charging Station / GLA

  • 19:00 - 1 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hangzhou Inventronics Electric Vehicle Charging Station / GLA
Save this picture!
Hangzhou Inventronics Electric Vehicle Charging Station / GLA, © shiromio studio
© shiromio studio

© shiromio studio © shiromio studio © shiromio studio © shiromio studio + 27

  • Architects

    GLA

  • Location

    459 Jiang Hong Lu, Binjiang Qu, Hangzhou Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Peidong Zhu

  • Design Team

    Peidong Zhu, Dehong Lin, Daoqing Xie, Jian Zhou, Jianhua Feng, Guohua Huang

  • Owner

    Inventronics

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    shiromio studio
Save this picture!
© shiromio studio
© shiromio studio

Text description provided by the architects. Inventronics Electric Vehicle Charging Station is located to the north of the base building at headquarters of Inventronics in Hangzhou. It is a demonstration example of photovoltaic conversion charging technology of the enterprise as well as a public supporting facility for public in the area. Architects are required to build a pilot charging station which can not only match with the electric vehicle background, but also be built as quickly as traditional petrol station in a standardized way. 

Save this picture!
© shiromio studio
© shiromio studio

Usually, “electricity” is neither visible nor touchable. However, the major product of this experimental project focuses on LED photoelectricity driving. Therefore, kinds of photosystems driven by electricity become the major visible language carrier of this architecture design, which conveys the quiet trend of conversing from traditional fossil energy driving to new energy driving. Strategies of standard construction, technology hybrid, and being open-minded are implemented to go with the construction, structure, and form of the charging station. 

Save this picture!
© shiromio studio
© shiromio studio
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The first layer of building roof adopts red and grey APCP Aluminium-plastic composite panel, LED screen and artificial light source, which not only allows the station to be visibly recognized in an obvious way, but also inherits the tradition of using red as major color for a station. However, the 20m overhang of the charging station’s roof forms a visible contrast with stand columns of a traditional charging station. This gesture of making “heavier” things “easier” and withstanding the gravity shows features of being more open-minded and transparent of this Internet time, as well as the welcome from the charging station to its users. 

Save this picture!
© shiromio studio
© shiromio studio
Save this picture!
1F
1F
Save this picture!
© shiromio studio
© shiromio studio

Inventronics Charging Station not only needs to verify its technology of supplying vehicles with electricity generated by photovoltaic power, but also needs to be verified with the technology of quick construction in consideration of it will be promoted extensively in the future. Hence, on one hand, the project needs to have functions of equipment display, energy conversion, parking and charging of buses and small vehicles, and rest room for guests in a small space.  On the other hand, prefabricated parts of modules of the station shall integrate technology units and modules of water supply and drainage, strong and weak electricity, air conditioner, structure, photovoltaic conversion, and storage power station. Therefore, all parts for main body of the building, exterior curtain walls, or interior rooms use modules which are produced by the factory in a standardized way and then are jointed on site. This kind of refined design and construction method reduces the on-site construction strength, improves the construction efficiency, as well as suits for different places, providing a technology guarantee for the extensive promotion of such charging station. 

Save this picture!
© shiromio studio
© shiromio studio

The floor of the station uses cement emery, which can provide a sense of wholeness. Interior and exterior walls and roof use standard parts forming by steel frame and aluminum composite panels. The first layer of roof uses aluminum and solar photovoltaic system, which forms an energy generator.

Save this picture!
© shiromio studio
© shiromio studio
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Services Charging Station China
Cite: "Hangzhou Inventronics Electric Vehicle Charging Station / GLA" 01 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888175/hangzhou-inventronics-electric-vehicle-charging-station-gla/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© shiromio studio

杭州英飞特电动汽车充电站 / GLA

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »