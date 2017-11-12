15 Facades That Push Conventional Limits: The Best Photos of the Week

+ 15

New technological developments in construction have given architects great freedom when designing. Innovations in construction materials and their properties allow for the creation of increasingly original and surprising facades. The buildings constructed as a result can even inspire people to travel thousands of kilometers just to see these masterpieces. This week, we present 15 of most ground-breaking facades through photos by prominent photographers such as Paul Ott, Peter Bennetts and Laurian Ghinitoiu.

Save this picture! Cortesía de TianJin University Research Institute

Save this picture! © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti