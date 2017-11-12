World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  15 Facades That Push Conventional Limits: The Best Photos of the Week

15 Facades That Push Conventional Limits: The Best Photos of the Week

15 Facades That Push Conventional Limits: The Best Photos of the Week
15 Facades That Push Conventional Limits: The Best Photos of the Week, © Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

© Hiroyuki Oki © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Peter Bennetts © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti + 15

New technological developments in construction have given architects great freedom when designing. Innovations in construction materials and their properties allow for the creation of increasingly original and surprising facades. The buildings constructed as a result can even inspire people to travel thousands of kilometers just to see these masterpieces. This week, we present 15 of most ground-breaking facades through photos by prominent photographers such as Paul OttPeter Bennetts and Laurian Ghinitoiu.

TianJin University Research Institute

Liuzhou Suiseki Hall / TianJin University Research Institute

Cortesía de TianJin University Research Institute
Cortesía de TianJin University Research Institute

Laurian Ghinitoiu

Bund Finance Centre / Foster + Partners + Heatherwick Studio

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Julien Lanoo

Boa Canteen / D’HOUNDT+BAJART Architects & Associates

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Peter Bennetts

Cirqua Apartments / BKK Architects

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Hiroyuki Oki

FPT University Administrative Building / VTN Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Shawn Liu Studio

Tainan Tung-Men Holiness Church / MAYU architects+

© Shawn Liu Studio
© Shawn Liu Studio

David Schreyer

High School Crinkled Wall / Wiesflecker Architecture

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

CreatAR

Eight Tenths Garden / Wutopia Lab

© CreatAR
© CreatAR

Jesús Granada

CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Iwan Baan

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Paul Ott

Office Off / heri&salli

© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

Jorge Allende

Musikene / GA + Atxurra Zelaieta Arquitectos

© Jorge Allende
© Jorge Allende

Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

RIJNSTRAAT 8 / Ellen van Loon + OMA

© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

Wang Shu, Amateur Architecture Studio

Ningbo Historic Museum / Wang Shu, Amateur Architecture Studio

Cortesía de Wang Shu, Amateur Architecture Studio
Cortesía de Wang Shu, Amateur Architecture Studio
Cite: María Francisca González. "15 Facades That Push Conventional Limits: The Best Photos of the Week" [Fotos de la Semana: 15 fachadas que traspasan los límites convencionales] 12 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883386/15-facades-that-push-conventional-limits-the-best-photos-of-the-week/>

