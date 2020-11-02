Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architectural Photography and Scale: Human Figure as an Essential Assessment Tool

Architectural Photography and Scale: Human Figure as an Essential Assessment Tool

Save this article
Architectural Photography and Scale: Human Figure as an Essential Assessment Tool

The incorporation of the human figure is one of the most effective tools used in architectural photography: it helps the viewer decipher the scale of work and assess its amplitude. While it successfully communicates a rough idea of the measurements of the elements in the picture, it also helps architecture become more relatable and accessible. People engage better with the built environment when it is populated, mainly because the human sense of society and community is the cornerstone of our civilization. With this in mind, we are showcasing a selection of our favorite photographs where the human figure takes center stage, enhancing our reading of architecture.

© LCLA Office© Jihun Bae© Rasmus HjortshøjCourtesy of AirMesh Pavilion+ 53

Human Scale in Parks

Due to the size of parks and landscapes projects, it is hard to give a proper sense of the scale when taking photographs. There are a lot of elements that can help to have a better understanding of the proportions of an intervention, but capturing the space with people is the most efficient way to help the viewer have a point of reference.  

V-Plaza Urban Development / 3deluxe architecture

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Public Park in Tlalnepantla / PRODUCTORA

Save this picture!
© Erick Mendez
© Erick Mendez

Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Loop of Wisdom Museum & Reception Center / Powerhouse Company

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud Architectural Photography
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud Architectural Photography

Azatlyk, Central Square of Naberezhnye Chelny / DROM

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Chebanenko
© Dmitry Chebanenko

Human Scale in Public Spaces

What would public spaces be without people? Viewers engage better with a space when it is populated; and when they get to see the different architectural possibilities. 

Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design

Save this picture!
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Jojutla Central Gardens / MMX

Save this picture!
© Dane Alonso
© Dane Alonso

Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

PARK PARK / Public City Architecture

Save this picture!
© Kokemor Studio
© Kokemor Studio

Haduwa Stage / [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The Surface Interactive Installation / stpmj

Save this picture!
© Jihun Bae
© Jihun Bae

Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Human Scale in Pavilions

Pavilions usually are very expressive and artistic spaces, in which measurements and scales tend to get lost in pictures. Without a human figure, it is very hard to give the viewers a real sense of the size and use of these types of projects. 

Norway Tells Pavilion / LCLA Office + Manthey Kula Architects

Save this picture!
© LCLA Office
© LCLA Office

Reflektor Pavilion / Atelier ARI

Save this picture!
© Yves Bercez
© Yves Bercez

Escape Vehicle #9- ICE / Studio Morison

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Morison
Courtesy of Studio Morison

Furniture Pavilion S and its Afterlife / Rooi Design and Research pavilion exterior facade

Save this picture!
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao

AirMesh Pavilion / AIRLAB

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

Frame Pavilion / Menthol Architects

Save this picture!
© Anush Aleksanyan, Edvard Budnikov, Rastsislau Piakhouski
© Anush Aleksanyan, Edvard Budnikov, Rastsislau Piakhouski

Human Scale in Public Buildings

Adding users into public buildings, not only helps to scale architecture, but also gives the viewer a chance to understand the use of a building, making architecture more accessible and relatable. 

Maya Somaiya Library, Sharda School / Sameep Padora & Associates

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

House for Architectural Heritage / Noura Al Sayeh & Leopold Banchini Architects

Save this picture!
© Dylan Perrenoud
© Dylan Perrenoud

Tencent Beijing Headquarters / OMA

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

V&A Museum / AL_A

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Idea Exchange Old Post Office Library / RDHA

Save this picture!
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban

Este artículo es parte del Tema del mes en ArchDaily: Escala Humana. Cada mes exploramos un tema en profundidad a través de artículos, entrevistas, noticias y obras. Conoce más sobre nuestros temas aquí. Y como siempre, en ArchDaily valoramos las contribuciones de nuestros lectores. Si quieres postular un artículo o una obra, contáctanos.

About this author
María Francisca González
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Architectural Photography and Scale: Human Figure as an Essential Assessment Tool" 02 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/875305/architecture-and-the-human-scale-the-best-photos-of-the-week> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR Images

摄影中的人物，是建筑的比例尺

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream