Architectural Photography and Scale: Human Figure as an Essential Assessment Tool

The incorporation of the human figure is one of the most effective tools used in architectural photography: it helps the viewer decipher the scale of work and assess its amplitude. While it successfully communicates a rough idea of the measurements of the elements in the picture, it also helps architecture become more relatable and accessible. People engage better with the built environment when it is populated, mainly because the human sense of society and community is the cornerstone of our civilization. With this in mind, we are showcasing a selection of our favorite photographs where the human figure takes center stage, enhancing our reading of architecture.

Human Scale in Parks

Due to the size of parks and landscapes projects, it is hard to give a proper sense of the scale when taking photographs. There are a lot of elements that can help to have a better understanding of the proportions of an intervention, but capturing the space with people is the most efficient way to help the viewer have a point of reference.

Human Scale in Public Spaces

What would public spaces be without people? Viewers engage better with a space when it is populated; and when they get to see the different architectural possibilities.

Human Scale in Pavilions

Pavilions usually are very expressive and artistic spaces, in which measurements and scales tend to get lost in pictures. Without a human figure, it is very hard to give the viewers a real sense of the size and use of these types of projects.

Human Scale in Public Buildings

Adding users into public buildings, not only helps to scale architecture, but also gives the viewer a chance to understand the use of a building, making architecture more accessible and relatable.

