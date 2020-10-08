Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Urban Design
  4. Canada
  5. PARK PARK / Public City Architecture

PARK PARK / Public City Architecture

Save this project
PARK PARK / Public City Architecture

© Kokemor Studio© Kokemor Studio© Kokemor Studio© Kokemor Studio+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Urban Design, Public Space
Calgary, Canada
  • Design Team:Liz Wreford, Peter Sampson, Taylor LaRocque
  • Clients:Calgary Parking Authority
  • Engineering:Entuitive
  • Fabricators/Installers:Wood Anchor
  • City:Calgary
  • Country:Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kokemor Studio
© Kokemor Studio

Text description provided by the architects. PARK PARK is a room of parked curiosities designed to provoke a non-prescriptive rethink of the ubiquitous neighbourhood parking lot and the way we designate land use in our cities. We are all too familiar with the barren landscape formed by surface parking lots; they exist all across North America. In contrast, PARK PARK is designed as a layer cake of uses where single-use has long prevailed. This ‘parking lot park’ provides a colourful, vibrant collision of activities that takes on new meaning and provokes new conversations about the role of parking lots in urban neighbourhoods.

Save this picture!
© Kokemor Studio
© Kokemor Studio
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

The park is lined with a tall building-scaled scaffolding that frames objects constructed as symbolic iconography of park use scattered throughout the lot. The life-size signs create a kind of Wonderland designed to shake visitors free of everything they know about parking lots and the generic use-specific appointment of urban land. Not subtle, not austere, not ordered, PARK PARK is one-part play, another part provocation about the prescriptive authority of designated land planning borne out of the less is more or form follows function thinking applied to urban planning over the last century. At PARK PARK, more is more and form follows pleasure.

Save this picture!
© Kokemor Studio
© Kokemor Studio
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Kokemor Studio
© Kokemor Studio

At PARK PARK, you look through a life-size symbol of a tree to see a child playing hockey against a coloured garage door. Peer through a campfire (complete with a motion-activated hand warmer!) and you will find a car. Glance across the picnic table and there’s a bicycle flickering in a forest of steel trees. PARK PARK is a place of curiosities made from parks. This is a parking park, a sitting park, a playing park, a gathering park, a riding park, a park kind of a park.

Save this picture!
© Kokemor Studio
© Kokemor Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Calgary, AB, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Public City Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCanada
Cite: "PARK PARK / Public City Architecture" 08 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949125/park-park-public-city-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream