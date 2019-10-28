World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Singapore
  5. AIRLAB
  6. 2019
  7. AirMesh Pavilion / AIRLAB

AirMesh Pavilion / AIRLAB

Save this project
AirMesh Pavilion / AIRLAB

Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion + 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavillion  · 
Singapore
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project AIRLAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    28.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Lead Architects

    Carlos Banon, Felix Raspall

  • Lead Researcher

    Anna Toh Hui Ping.

  • Research Team

    David Rosen, Vahid Hassani, Jenn Chong, Sourabh Maheshwary, Sihan Wang, Liu Chi, Huang Kunsheng, Luo Qihuan, Aurelia Chan, Cheong Yilei.

  • Contractors

    TCP Engineers, PTL Consultants, WoodFix,
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

Text description provided by the architects. AirMesh is the world first architectural structure made of 3D printed components in stainless steel, demonstrating innovative digital design and manufacturing technologies developed by AirLab at Singapore University of Technology and Design in Singapore. The ultra-lightweight pavilion, located at Gardens by the Bay, is both a gathering space and a light sculpture.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

The state-of-the-art design follows Eurocode regulations, and is the first 3D Printed structure that has been approved by the Singapore Building Construction Authority (BCA) for temporary occupation in Singapore. The form of AirMesh is conceived as a polyhedron defined by four rectangular view frames oriented towards highlights in the surrounding landscape: the dragonfly bridge, the silver garden, the Marina Bay Sands, and the pavilion entrance. Its faceted form reinterprets a traditional Chinese lantern, lighting up in dynamic color gradients.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

The structure was designed using a custom parametric tool that optimizes the topology of the frame, the section of the bars and the geometry of the node with the objective of creating the most efficient structural design. As a result, the structure presents the optimal configuration and distribution of material where mechanically needed. The pavilion consists of 216 bars of different lengths and sections, and 54 unique nodal joints printed in a steel and bronze alloy.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

The assembly of the structure took only two days by five people, as a result of big technological innovation applied to the connection of the elements, being able to 3D print the threads inside the nodes to facilitate the assemblage with bolts concealed in the bars. Only hex keys of different diameter were needed to assemble the entire pavilion. The system allows for tolerances of less than a millimetre and perfect fit of components, taking construction in stainless-steel to a next level of rapidity and performance.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

The structure has a weight of 700 kg, and despite its delicate and fine appearance, is able to withstand loads 16 times its weight - more than 11 tones. Typically, current space frames systems consists of a repetition of a regular pattern, primarily due to the impossibility of resolving complex geometries with a limited number of standard nodes. As 3D-printing eliminates the incentive of using standard parts, the economic benefits of using a repetitive pattern is reduced. To design space frames with this greater design freedom, new tools, technology and innovation were required to materialise Airmesh.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

Digital design opens creativity to nearly endless geometric freedom, mass-customization, and optimized, ornamental, multifunctional architectural structures. In tandem, 3D Printing served as a promise to materialize wild design visions into built reality; yet an unfulfilled one due to size, time and cost constraints. AIRMESH approach, rather than 3D printing the entire structure which would result in very high costs of production, combines 3D printed components with standard elements in a seamless way. It sets path for full free-form designs, with a rapid assembly and in a more affordable range.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Save this picture!
Section long
Section long
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

The form of the nodes blends seamlessly with the bars, giving the whole a sense of continuity and structural fluidity across its components. The two-layered breathable skin of the pavilion is a porous fishing net tensed towards the structure. Its transparency allows the breeze to pass and the structure to be seen yet evidences the form and captures the RGB light. The view frames serve as openings for the envelope, where the primary views are presented unfiltered.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Jardines de la Bahía, Singapore

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AIRLAB
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Singapore
Cite: "AirMesh Pavilion / AIRLAB" 28 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927168/airmesh-pavilion-airlab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream