Public Park in Tlalnepantla / PRODUCTORA

+ 9

Architecture: Carlos Bedoya, Víctor Jaime, Wonne Ickx, Abel Perles

Collaborators: Daniela Diaz, Natalia Echeverri, Alonso Sanchez, Diego Velazquez

Client: INFONAVIT (Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda)

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Project is located at the El Tenayo Housing Unit area, in the Municipality of Tlalnepantla de Baz. The proposal consists of the rehabilitation of a large existing ridge, which worked as open public space. The intervention proposes a set of 9 squares, each measuring 20 x 20 m, which are arranged on the plot, following the existing topography. Each of the squares contains a specific program: a civic square with a flagpole, a tree-lined square, a square with children’s game infrastructure, a square with square benches, a multi-purpose triangular pavilion, a Skate Park, an outdoor gym, and two multipurpose courts with stands.

The whole property is enclosed by a perimeter of a sidewalk and a 2.50m wide running track. The link between each of the squares and the sidewalk is achieved by the use of stairs and ramps, in such a way that all of them meet the accessibility requirements. The intervention also includes the improvements of sidewalks, street lighting, gardening, and street furniture.