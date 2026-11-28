Mexico's Self-Built Houses. Image © Adam Wiseman

Architectural styles are often identified through a familiar set of characteristics: particular forms, materials, proportions, and decorative elements. Yet these characteristics do not always remain tied to the traditions from which they originate. A classical column may appear on a self-built house, a modernist ceramic composition may be reproduced across a residential façade, or a chalet may become part of a multistory commercial building. Each retains something recognizable from its precedent, although its application reflects a different set of architectural decisions.

These transformations also raise questions about how architectural identity develops. The meanings associated with a particular style or building element are influenced by the people who adopt it, the construction methods available to them, and the cultural associations they bring to its use. Through individual choices and repeated adaptations, references that once belonged to specific architectural traditions can become part of expressions associated with entirely different places and communities.

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Across Latin America, this process is visible in buildings whose architectural character has developed through the reinterpretation of existing references. In Mexico, self-built houses combine elements from different residential traditions; in Brazil, homeowners and builders have developed a regional expression through adaptations of modernist ceramic façades; and in Bolivia, Andean cultural references and European residential forms are incorporated into contemporary mixed-use buildings. What emerges from these adaptations is an architectural vocabulary shaped by the cultural references, construction practices, and aspirations of the people who develop it.

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Architectural References in Mexico's Self-Built Homes

Across parts of Mexico, self-built houses incorporate architectural elements associated with different styles and residential traditions. Classical columns, turrets, arches, domes, and elaborate rooflines appear in combinations that bring together features of European historical architecture and American suburban housing. Their proportions, ornamentation, and materials vary according to the preferences of individual homeowners and the construction methods available to local builders. These combinations are visible in Arquitectura Libre, photographer Adam Wiseman's documentation of self-built houses, many financed through remittances from the United States.

The reinterpretation of these references also influences how the houses are designed and constructed. Familiar forms are reproduced using locally available materials and techniques, including concrete and masonry, while elements from different architectural traditions are combined within the same façade. Their arrangement follows the preferences of homeowners rather than the compositional conventions of a single historical style, producing individual interpretations of recognizable architectural features. These choices reflect ideas about domestic architecture and the kinds of residences their owners aspire to build. For families with relatives working abroad, migration and construction experience also provide opportunities to encounter architectural references that are later incorporated into their own homes.

Modernism Reinterpreted in Pará

During the 1950s and 1960s, homeowners in Belém, Brazil, began incorporating the geometric compositions and ceramic panels associated with Brazilian modernism into their own residential façades. Modernist artists such as Athos Bulcão and Cândido Portinari had established prominent examples of decorative ceramic work, while local builders developed variations of these references using mosaics assembled from broken tiles. The resulting expression became known as Raio-que-o-parta.

The expression initially appeared on houses belonging to wealthier families, before spreading to other residential neighborhoods. Homeowners often concentrated the decorative treatment on the platibanda, the parapet concealing the pitched roof from the street. Modifying this element allowed families to introduce modernist references without substantially altering the structure or organization of their houses. The façade became a visible expression of modernity, adapted to the scale and resources of individual residences.

The use of broken ceramic tiles also influenced the composition of the mosaics. Fragments were arranged into lightning bolts, arrows, curves, and figurative patterns, with colors and geometric arrangements varying between houses. According to accounts documented by the Rede Raio que o Parta, tiles damaged during transportation along the Belém-Brasília highway were reportedly resold at reduced prices, making the material accessible to more families. Local mestres de obras, or master builders, worked with homeowners to determine the decorative treatment, introducing individual variations into a recognizable set of geometric and material references.

Through the repetition and modification of these elements, Raio-que-o-parta developed a regional architectural language associated specifically with Pará. Its modernist origins remained visible, while the compositions developed through local construction practices acquired their own characteristics. In 1966, art historian Donato Mello Júnior criticized these façades during a speech to the first graduating architecture class at the Federal University of Pará, using the term Raio-que-o-parta, roughly equivalent to "to hell with it." Architects Cybelle Salvador Miranda and Ronaldo Nonato Marques de Carvalho later adopted the name in their research beginning in 2009, documenting the architectural significance of the compositions developed by homeowners and builders.

Andean References in Contemporary Architecture

In El Alto, Bolivia, the buildings known as cholets combine references from Andean cultural traditions with residential forms associated with European architecture. Developed prominently by Freddy Mamani since the early 2000s, these multistory buildings incorporate commercial premises, rental apartments, event halls, and private residences. Their architectural expression draws on Tiwanaku iconography and Aymara textile traditions, incorporating geometric patterns and saturated colors into contemporary construction.

Mamani translates these references into angular façades, decorative window compositions, and elaborate interiors. Colors associated with Andean textiles appear across large architectural surfaces, while geometric motifs inspired by Tiwanaku are incorporated into façades, walls, and ceilings. The salones de eventos, used for weddings and community celebrations, extend these compositions through reflective finishes, decorative lighting, and brightly colored surfaces. References associated with textiles and cultural imagery are thus interpreted at the scale of entire buildings and interior spaces.

The pitched-roof chalet introduces another architectural reference into these compositions. Shops typically occupy the ground floor, with event halls and rental apartments distributed across the intermediate levels. The owner's private residence sits on the rooftop, often in the form of a chalet. Traditionally associated with detached residential architecture, this form acquires a different position and use within El Alto's mixed-use buildings. The arrangement allows owners to combine their commercial activities and domestic lives on the same property, while giving the residence a prominent position above the other programs.

These buildings are closely associated with the Aymara merchants and entrepreneurs who commission them. Their combination of cultural motifs, commercial spaces, and private residences reflects the activities and aspirations of their owners, while introducing an architectural expression that has become recognizable throughout El Alto. Other designers and builders have since adopted variations of Mamani's geometric compositions, colors, and decorative treatments, extending the architectural language beyond his individual projects.

From Criticism to Recognition

Facades once dismissed for their ornament are now studied as part of Latin America's architectural history. In Belém, the tile-shard houses that professionals once ridiculed became the subject of preservation efforts, and in November 2025 a municipal law declared Raio-que-o-parta intangible cultural heritage. Of roughly 300 documented houses, about 100 still keep their mosaics.

Outside Belém, recognition has come mostly from abroad. Copias del abandono was shown in the Mexican Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale, and in 2018, Mamani built a replica of one of his event halls at the Fondation Cartier in Paris. Both moved buildings made for everyday life in Tlaxcala and El Alto into galleries, where visitors see the architecture without the uses that shaped it.

Recognition also changes what is expected of these buildings. A facade that owners once modified freely may now be expected to stay intact. The changes that preservation tries to limit are the same kind of decisions that produced Raio-que-o-parta in the first place. Protecting these houses means deciding whether their history includes the alterations still being made to them.