Unpolished Narratives: Exposed Materials in Latin American Affordable Housing

Save this picture! Villa Cerro Corá House / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai . Image © Leonardo Méndez

What makes a building architecture? The eternal debate over what distinguishes architecture from mere utilitarian construction has often included affordable and social housing as an influential topic, sparking different points of view. This question is particularly significant in the Latin American context, where unique conditions go beyond cost concerns, whether imposed or unavoidable. Limited access to financing, the prevalence of self-construction, and the spread of informal settlements are interconnected factors shaping the built environment. These dynamics foster an aesthetic that, for some, challenges notions of good architecture, manifesting in urban landscapes where exposed materials become a defining feature.

In contemporary discourse, multiple perspectives often lead to the fetishization of architecture, reducing it to an object of admiration focused on form, finishes, or the scale of monetary investment. This perspective overlooks deeper aspects of design, such as functionality, social context, and the human needs that architecture aims to address. Instead, it prioritizes superficial considerations, diminishing architecture's potential for positive impact. For example, when considering a home, exposed materials like concrete blocks, partitions, or untreated wood are often overlooked and seen as incapable of conveying aesthetic value compared to more refined materials like rectified natural stones or exotic woods. However, through daily interaction, materials reveal their broader significance, becoming transcendent elements that inspire and engage the user's experience—and, why not, memories.

Forced solution or conscious choice: How to draw the line between functionality and aesthetics in the use of exposed materials?

The evolution of exposed materials in architecture has undergone significant changes throughout history. In the earliest human settlements, there was no option or reason to hide materials such as stone, wood, or earth. These were shown as they were in their natural state unless there was a strictly functional or structural need to cover or modify them. However, new ambitions led to the development of ornamentation and decorative finishes in early civilizations. As societies became more complex, they started to work, carve, paint, polish, and mix materials to reflect concepts such as power, divinity, beauty, and many other symbolic meanings through the built environment. These powerful intentions, which shaped our environments and the imagery of our cities, began to diminish in intensity only centuries later, with the relentless search for efficiency during the Industrial Revolution. It wasn't until the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with the Modern Movement, that architecture began to reject excessive ornamentation more strongly, promoting structural honesty and simplicity, transforming exposed materials into a trend.

As with many trends, this search for honesty is driven more by sociocultural factors than by functional or practical logic, and it is also linked to projects with larger budgets. So, what happens to more modest projects, where there is no choice but to coexist with the grainy texture of simple brick, the irregularity of washed concrete, or the rough imperfections of wood? Where does necessity end and fashion begin?

The intentional aesthetic of the "unfinished" generates divided opinions. For some, it is a stylistic pursuit linked to a trend that, even through expensive and complex processes, tries to force an aesthetic that is not always necessary or reasonable. For others, however, it represents an effective way of getting closer to the essentials, avoiding unnecessary or decontextualized solutions. In this second case, the use of exposed materials acquires richness and value, especially when it overcomes the easy and uninspired solution of the white wall and somehow resonates with the local context or with what we can find out there.

While it is risky to fall into romanticism, as long as architecture guarantees and upholds basic (and hopefully much higher) standards of quality of life, the analysis of this expressive material language seems justified. Thus, projects conceived under budgetary constraints can find positive value in the revaluation of exposed materials. Far from being a symbol of lack, the use of simple, untreated materials can celebrate the authenticity and inherent beauty of the materiality that allows these projects to exist, rather than hiding it behind flat or standardized finishes. In the absence of resources for beautifully crafted materials and intricate details, returning to the essence of each component seems like a better option.

When presented as they are in affordable housing, and even more so when thoughtfully integrated into the design, materials reveal their texture, history, and ability to interact with the environment. This transforms what could be seen as a limitation into a valuable design element. They imbue architecture that could easily be far less inspiring with character, fostering a deeper, everyday connection between people and the spaces they inhabit. Ultimately, this "unfinished" aesthetic can encourage a deeper process of appropriation by inhabitants, offering something tangible to hold on to: the strength of natural material, which is as essential and appropriate as it is intimately evocative in many ways.

6 Architectural Projects Rooted in the Honesty of Raw Materiality

Whether born out of necessity or embraced as a design opportunity, exposed materiality has the power to transcend its utilitarian origins in today's residential context. By embracing their inherent honesty and unpretentious appeal, these materials and their simple variations enrich domestic spaces. This shows how a thoughtfully crafted raw aesthetic can redefine the relationship between people and the environments they call home.

Laid out on a 4.8 m by 25 m urban lot in São Paulo, this residence replaces a deteriorated structure. Immersed in a dense urban setting, the 95-square-meter house prioritizes functionality, durability, and simplicity, using exposed concrete and steel for a modern, low-maintenance aesthetic. A central courtyard and well-placed openings maximize natural light and ventilation, creating a sense of openness despite the structure's size. The design balances efficiency and comfort, addressing the users' needs while overcoming budget and site constraints.

In response to the Volcán de Fuego disaster, this project delivers 26 homes to support families displaced by the eruption. As a self-built housing model, each unit consists of two distinct building blocks: one housing the social areas, kitchen, and bathroom, and the other dedicated to the bedrooms, separated by an interior courtyard. This division allows the house to adapt to varying site conditions, supporting vertical and horizontal expansion. The construction utilizes durable and available materials, including concrete blocks, bamboo, and steel roofing.

This project aims to provide design and planning processes to low-income families and marginalized communities. As a social architecture initiative, the construction approach emphasizes the active involvement of future users. In this case, the head of the family, a construction worker, fosters a sense of ownership, responsibility, and commitment to the project. The house is built with concrete blocks arranged without overlap for reinforcement and lightweight reinforced concrete slabs. The walls are made of plywood and glass frames mounted on wooden bars. The design supports permanent, habitable housing with flexibility for future improvements.

Built over the decades, this project represents the next step for a house near the center of Asunción. The design preserves the essence of the original structure while adapting it for modern use, including a new gallery and apartments on the upper level. The project emphasizes sustainable design by repurposing materials, such as using old bricks for new walls and traditional kambuchis (ceramic jugs) for a rainwater collection system, reflecting an evolution-oriented approach rather than opting for demolition and complete reconstruction.

This multifamily housing project prioritizes affordability, flexibility, and dignity within a public housing framework. It includes 22 duplex apartments, each measuring 72 m² plus a 10 m² terrace, organized to optimize space and reduce costs with shared vertical circulation. Exposed materials like steel, concrete, and OSB wood minimize construction time and maximize durability. Communal open and covered areas enhance usability, and flexible layouts adapt to diverse family needs. The 22 apartments in this project are grouped into blocks, each accommodating up to six housing units.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Alejandro Aravena in Iquique, Chile, the housing complex provides a solution for 100 families living on illegally occupied land. The design maximizes a limited budget of $7,500 per family, focusing on a long-term vision. By establishing the foundation for future self-construction, the project enables families to expand their homes gradually. The architecture aims to prevent overcrowding while providing a platform for community and social mobility, helping lift families out of poverty.

The reviewed projects demonstrate how a grid formed by concrete blocks can create scale and order for displaying a family photo, how clay bricks refresh interiors with varied patterns and colors that assist in zoning and orientation, how steel mesh can support vertical vegetation, and how perforated blocks can frame the surrounding landscape while allowing the breeze to flow through. Here, good design highlights the value of what is readily available to enhance people's lives. Beyond the resources themselves, the small details often shape the collective imagery and symbolic representations of daily life, significantly influencing the quality of life immediately and over time.