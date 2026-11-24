Whether in Lisbon's medieval alleyways, along Haussmann's boulevards in Paris, on the wide avenues of car-oriented Chicago, or amid the metropolitan intensity of Avenida Paulista in São Paulo, different urban morphologies seem to give way to the same scene: crowds taking to the streets.
The scale of this phenomenon is documented by the Protest Monitor, a Columbia University initiative dedicated to tracking demonstrations in defense of democracy and freedom of expression worldwide. In October 2026 alone, the platform recorded mobilizations involving more than 3.1 million people in Brazil, between 410,000 and 800,000 demonstrators in a single day in France, and approximately 150,000 in Serbia. Protests continued into November, with around 400,000 people taking to the streets in Spain and tens of thousands mobilizing in India.