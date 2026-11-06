Architectures of Movement: 6 Unbuilt Transport Structures from the ArchDaily Community

Cheshook Truck Terminal by Vanguard Office. Image © Vanguard Office

The idea of transportation infrastructure tends to be more hostile than interesting: spaces of transit, of constant encounters with strangers, places that no one seems to claim. These structures organize movement and provide spaces that often operate around the clock. The unbuilt projects below push back against this notion of a no-man's-land, proposing infrastructure as an object of architecture. Located in Iran, Montenegro, the Canary Islands, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, and South Korea, these project ideas offer a look at the culture and image of their surroundings. Designed for trucks, cars, planes, and pedestrians, they provide not only a structure but also an atmosphere for service, waiting, or encounter. Along the way, they offer fresh images for spaces that often go unnoticed.

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Transportation infrastructure involves logistical challenges that risk taking priority over aesthetic or environmental criteria. In contrast, this selection of designs shared by ArchDaily users shows experience and relationship to the landscape treated as design criteria. The projects are grounded in geography, drawing on graphic, material, and climatic elements. A port truck terminal shaped like a rock formation, a service station inspired by an eagle's wings, an island airport along the line of the horizon, an intermodal station with an earthen facade, an aviation terminal as fluid as water, and a bus stop that responds to the seasons all recall the classic idea of public architecture drawing inspiration from nature.