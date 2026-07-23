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Before the Living Room: Entry Thresholds in Compact Urban Homes

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In many homes, the entry is treated as leftover space or a narrow strip transition before the living room begins. Yet in dense Asia-Pacific interiors, sometimes despite the small sizes, the entrance often performs far more work than its size suggests. It is the threshold that dictates the transition: street is filtered, body adjusts, shoes are removed, guests are received, privacy is negotiated, and domestic order begins. Before the living room became recognizable as interior, the entry sequence and space had already staged the first act of inhabitation.

The Japanese genkan is perhaps the most familiar version of this condition, but the logic extends far beyond Japan. Across apartments, terrace houses, public housing units, and compact urban homes, the entry threshold becomes a small but charged architectural device. It manages hygiene as well as spatial sequencing through various deliberate architectural elements. It can be a recessed floor, a thickened wall, a compressed corridor, a screen, or a small foyer between public circulation and private life. Its importance lies not in its size, but in the number of transitions it holds.

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Jonathan Yeung
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Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Before the Living Room: Entry Thresholds in Compact Urban Homes" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181422/before-the-living-room-entry-thresholds-in-compact-urban-homes> ISSN 0719-8884

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Renovation of an Old Public Apartment in Shanghai / atelier TUO. Image © half.half.photography

内外之间：探索城市住宅的入口过渡空间

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