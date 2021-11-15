10 Tiny and Under 38 Square Meters Apartments

Save this picture! Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Finding an efficient configuration for a small apartment is not an easy task. Basic housing programs should be distributed in minimal spaces without losing comfort. Below, we have made a selection of 10 apartments under 38 square meters and compiled their axonometric drawings, to inspire you.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Brad Swartz Architect

Save this picture! Cortesía de replus design bureau

Save this picture! Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on July 29, 2018.