10 Tiny and Under 38 Square Meters Apartments

Finding an efficient configuration for a small apartment is not an easy task. Basic housing programs should be distributed in minimal spaces without losing comfort. Below, we have made a selection of 10 apartments under 38 square meters and compiled their axonometric drawings, to inspire you.

Cortesía de BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY© Katherine Lu© Elena Almagro10 Tiny and Under 38 Square Meters Apartments + 22

Appartement Spectral / BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY

Cortesía de BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY
Cortesía de BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY
Cortesía de BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY
Cortesía de BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY

Urban Shelter / MYCC

© Elena Almagro
© Elena Almagro
Cortesía de MYCC
Cortesía de MYCC

076 Susaloon / elii

Cortesía de elii
Cortesía de elii

Biombombastic / elii

Cortesía de elii
Cortesía de elii

Darlinghurst Apartment / Brad Swartz Architect

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Cortesía de Brad Swartz Architect
Cortesía de Brad Swartz Architect

Geneva Flat / FREAKS freearchitects

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Cortesía de Studio Bazi
Cortesía de Studio Bazi

35m2 Flat / Studio Bazi

© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Cortesía de FREAKS freearchitects
Cortesía de FREAKS freearchitects

Little Flat Transformation in Lviv / replus design bureau

© Maksim Sosnov
© Maksim Sosnov
Cortesía de replus design bureau
Cortesía de replus design bureau

Apartment in Paris / UBALT

Cortesía de UBALT
Cortesía de UBALT
Cortesía de UBALT
Cortesía de UBALT

Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA

Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Cazo Apartment / Estúdio BRA. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Cortesía de Estúdio BRA
Cortesía de Estúdio BRA

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on July 29, 2018.

