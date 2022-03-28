Entrance Hall: "Welcome" Ideas to Your Home

Save this picture! Apartamento Ygará / Estúdio BRA. Foto: © Maura Mello

If the maxim "the first impression is the one that stays" is taken seriously, in architecture, the entrance hall takes on a fundamental importance. This small space, in addition to welcoming the house, can also gain several other functions: storing objects, housing a waiting and reading area, distributing the movement of the residence, displaying a painting. Finally, there are several possibilities to think about and occupy this environment, so here we present three design guidelines that can help you when thinking about it.

Loose and Supporting Elements

Perhaps the easiest way to set up an entrance hall is to bring different elements into the space. Benches, armchairs, sideboards, pictures, plants. These are some of the examples of how the environment can gain more personality, but also become more functional in the day-to-day life of the house. For this, it is important to think about the movement in the environment, so that furniture or plants do not complicate the passage.

Save this picture! Casa Ex Fábrica Richaud / Richaud Arquitectura. Foto: © Manolo R. Solis

Another tip is to think about the way you want to hang the paintings or mirrors, as they can change the spatial feeling, expanding the space or making it more welcoming. In addition, thinking about furniture that can have more than one function, such as a bench that can house shoes under it, is a great idea to optimize space even more.

Save this picture! Casa Alegre / RAWI Arquitetura + Design. Foto: © Juliana Deeke

Material Highlight

If in many homes the entrance hall can be seen as a forgotten space with no prominence, in others it is exalted based on the color or material adopted as the coating. Thinking about textures or a monochromatic theme distinct from the rest of the house, puts it in a prominent place due to the unique tone it gains and can also bring different rhythms and surprises to those who visit your residence.

Save this picture! Apartamento Cervantes / Mandarina Arquitetura. Foto: © Nathalie Artaxo

Regardless of the size of the Entrance Hall, or even if it is defined as an ambience, the simple fact of highlighting the area of the door of your house, can already make all the difference in the place.

Save this picture! Apartamento Una / Studio92 Arquitetura. Foto: © Mariana Orsi

Fixed and Integrative Furniture

In an even more complex project, it is possible to imagine large furniture, such as a bookcase, or a larger-scale bench, which blends in with the entire space and creates a smooth transition between the entrance area and other residential ambiences.

Save this picture! Casa da Quinta Verde / Manuel Belo Arquitetura. Foto: © Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Here it is always worth thinking that the texture of the materials, their colors, lighting or even openings, which allow transparency and visual connection, are fundamental elements when thinking about the composition as a whole.