The connection between interior and exterior is one of the most desired qualities in architectural projects. Such a feature appears in several memorials, and it is achieved with distinction. It appears in unusual places such as bathrooms or kitchens, but it gains greater magnitude in living and meeting spaces.
We have selected 15 projects that show how a detailed and inventive project can improve the quality of this space through the choice of coatings for outdoor areas, large glass panels, proper landscaping, appropriate furniture, permeable facades, and more peculiar characteristics that each environment provides.
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside" [15 Salas de estar abertas que conectam o interior com o exterior] 07 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991402/15-open-living-rooms-that-connect-inside-and-outside> ISSN 0719-8884