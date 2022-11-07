15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside

Save this picture! Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos

The connection between interior and exterior is one of the most desired qualities in architectural projects. Such a feature appears in several memorials, and it is achieved with distinction. It appears in unusual places such as bathrooms or kitchens, but it gains greater magnitude in living and meeting spaces.

+ 16

We have selected 15 projects that show how a detailed and inventive project can improve the quality of this space through the choice of coatings for outdoor areas, large glass panels, proper landscaping, appropriate furniture, permeable facades, and more peculiar characteristics that each environment provides.

Save this picture! Residência SJA / Triplex Arquitetura. Image: © Romulo Fialdini

Save this picture! Casa Jatobá / Studio Guilherme Torres. Image: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Save this picture! Espaço Áurea / Julia Faria. Image: © Henrique Queiroga

Save this picture! Ventura House / Arquitetura Nacional. Image: © Cristiano Bauce

Save this picture! Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos

Save this picture! Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning. Image: © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Balmy Palmy House / CplusC Architectural Workshop. Image: © Murray Fredericks

Save this picture! ABK House / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Casa na Árvore / Studio MEMM. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Casa Float / Fagner Mendes Gava Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro Mascaro

Save this picture! DS House / Studio Arthur Casas. Image: © Ricardo Labougle

Save this picture! RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Fazenda Boa Vista / Triptyque + Diego Revollo Arquitetura. Image: © Ruy Teixeira

Save this picture! Chihuahua House / iHouse estudio. Image: © Aldo Lanzi