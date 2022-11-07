Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside

15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside

Save
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside

The connection between interior and exterior is one of the most desired qualities in architectural projects. Such a feature appears in several memorials, and it is achieved with distinction. It appears in unusual places such as bathrooms or kitchens, but it gains greater magnitude in living and meeting spaces.

15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 2 of 1615 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 3 of 1615 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 4 of 1615 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 5 of 16+ 16

We have selected 15 projects that show how a detailed and inventive project can improve the quality of this space through the choice of coatings for outdoor areas, large glass panels, proper landscaping, appropriate furniture, permeable facades, and more peculiar characteristics that each environment provides.

Residência SJA / Triplex Arquitetura

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 2 of 16
Residência SJA / Triplex Arquitetura. Image: © Romulo Fialdini

Casa Jatobá / Studio Guilherme Torres

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 12 of 16
Casa Jatobá / Studio Guilherme Torres. Image: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Espaço Áurea / Julia Faria

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 13 of 16
Espaço Áurea / Julia Faria. Image: © Henrique Queiroga

Ventura House / Arquitetura Nacional

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 14 of 16
Ventura House / Arquitetura Nacional. Image: © Cristiano Bauce

Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 15 of 16
Summer House / Lucas Gonçalves Arquitetura. Image: © Keniche Santos

Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 3 of 16
Pérgola House / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning. Image: © Manuel Sá

Balmy Palmy House / CplusC Architectural Workshop

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 16 of 16
Balmy Palmy House / CplusC Architectural Workshop. Image: © Murray Fredericks

ABK House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 5 of 16
ABK House / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Casa na Árvore / Studio MEMM

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 6 of 16
Casa na Árvore / Studio MEMM. Image: © Nelson Kon

Casa Float / Fagner Mendes Gava Arquitetos

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 7 of 16
Casa Float / Fagner Mendes Gava Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro Mascaro

DS House / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 8 of 16
DS House / Studio Arthur Casas. Image: © Ricardo Labougle

RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 4 of 16
RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Fazenda Boa Vista / Triptyque + Diego Revollo Arquitetura

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 9 of 16
Fazenda Boa Vista / Triptyque + Diego Revollo Arquitetura. Image: © Ruy Teixeira

Chihuahua House / iHouse estudio

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 10 of 16
Chihuahua House / iHouse estudio. Image: © Aldo Lanzi

Casa JLS / Alfredo Barbosa Arquitetura

Save this picture!
15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside - Image 11 of 16
Casa JLS / Alfredo Barbosa Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "15 Open Living Rooms that Connect Inside and Outside" [15 Salas de estar abertas que conectam o interior com o exterior] 07 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991402/15-open-living-rooms-that-connect-inside-and-outside> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags