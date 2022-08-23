15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside

Save this picture! Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates. Image: © Hiroyuki Oki

The kitchen emerges as an environment that permeates several issues within domesticity. Ranging from a workspace to a welcome meeting table, this area has evolved a lot over time: more functional designs and different materials and textures that have improved the gastronomic experience. and, more than that, it stopped being an indoor environment to open itself to the outside, exploring through permeability a better quality of light and bringing greater pleasure to those who occupy it.

In addition to the outdoor kitchens that are usually dedicated to barbecues and wood ovens, here we select projects that highlight the connection between indoors and outdoors in environments where we not only prepare our food, but also gather family and friends. Check out 15 examples below.

Save this picture! Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates. Image: © Hiroyuki Oki

Save this picture! Casa AK / Aguirre Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Baker Boys Beach House / refresh*design. Image: © Christopher Frederick Jones

Save this picture! Fazenda Baixa Verde / Módulo 4 Arquitetura. Image: © Walter Dias

Save this picture! House In Majabaru / Studio Cochi Architects. Image: © Ooki Jingu

Save this picture! Casa Banibás / Apiacás Arquitetos. Image: © Massimo Failutti

Save this picture! Feather House / Irving Smith Architects. Image: © Patrick Reynolds

Save this picture! Casa Jabuticaba / Lais Galvão Arquitetura. Image: © Gabriela Daltro

Save this picture! Casa Aviador / Sonne Müller Arquitetos. Image: © The PicCompany

Save this picture! Punta Colorada III Shelter / TATÚ Arquitectura. Image: © Marcos Guiponi

Save this picture! Frame House in Sonoma / Mork-Ulnes Architects. Image: © Bruce Damonte

Save this picture! Wild House / Soar Design Studio. Image: © Hey! Cheese

Save this picture! Elevated Camp House / Murdough Design Architects. Image: © Chuck Choi Architectural Photography