The kitchen emerges as an environment that permeates several issues within domesticity. Ranging from a workspace to a welcome meeting table, this area has evolved a lot over time: more functional designs and different materials and textures that have improved the gastronomic experience. and, more than that, it stopped being an indoor environment to open itself to the outside, exploring through permeability a better quality of light and bringing greater pleasure to those who occupy it.
In addition to the outdoor kitchens that are usually dedicated to barbecues and wood ovens, here we select projects that highlight the connection between indoors and outdoors in environments where we not only prepare our food, but also gather family and friends. Check out 15 examples below.
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside" [15 Cozinhas abertas que conectam o interior com o exterior] 23 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987608/15-open-kitchens-that-connect-the-inside-with-the-outside> ISSN 0719-8884