World
  15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside

The kitchen emerges as an environment that permeates several issues within domesticity. Ranging from a workspace to a welcome meeting table, this area has evolved a lot over time: more functional designs and different materials and textures that have improved the gastronomic experience. and, more than that, it stopped being an indoor environment to open itself to the outside, exploring through permeability a better quality of light and bringing greater pleasure to those who occupy it.

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 2 of 1615 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 3 of 1615 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 4 of 1615 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 5 of 16+ 16

In addition to the outdoor kitchens that are usually dedicated to barbecues and wood ovens, here we select projects that highlight the connection between indoors and outdoors in environments where we not only prepare our food, but also gather family and friends. Check out 15 examples below.

Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 13 of 16
Labri House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates. Image: © Hiroyuki Oki

Casa AK / Aguirre Arquitetura

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 4 of 16
Casa AK / Aguirre Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Baker Boys Beach House / refresh*design

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 3 of 16
Baker Boys Beach House / refresh*design. Image: © Christopher Frederick Jones

Fazenda Baixa Verde / Módulo 4 Arquitetura

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 14 of 16
Fazenda Baixa Verde / Módulo 4 Arquitetura. Image: © Walter Dias

House In Majabaru / Studio Cochi Architects

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 2 of 16
House In Majabaru / Studio Cochi Architects. Image: © Ooki Jingu

Casa Banibás / Apiacás Arquitetos

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 15 of 16
Casa Banibás / Apiacás Arquitetos. Image: © Massimo Failutti

Feather House / Irving Smith Architects

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 16 of 16
Feather House / Irving Smith Architects. Image: © Patrick Reynolds

Casa Jabuticaba / Lais Galvão Arquitetura

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 5 of 16
Casa Jabuticaba / Lais Galvão Arquitetura. Image: © Gabriela Daltro

Casa Aviador / Sonne Müller Arquitetos

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 6 of 16
Casa Aviador / Sonne Müller Arquitetos. Image: © The PicCompany

Punta Colorada III Shelter / TATÚ Arquitectura

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 7 of 16
Punta Colorada III Shelter / TATÚ Arquitectura. Image: © Marcos Guiponi

Frame House in Sonoma / Mork-Ulnes Architects

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 8 of 16
Frame House in Sonoma / Mork-Ulnes Architects. Image: © Bruce Damonte

Wild House / Soar Design Studio

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 9 of 16
Wild House / Soar Design Studio. Image: © Hey! Cheese

Elevated Camp House / Murdough Design Architects

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 10 of 16
Elevated Camp House / Murdough Design Architects. Image: © Chuck Choi Architectural Photography

Zazil House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 11 of 16
Zazil House / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image: © Lorena Darquea

Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura

15 Open Kitchens That Connect the Inside With the Outside - Image 12 of 16
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura. Image: © Roberta Gewehr

