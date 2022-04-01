House In Majabaru / Studio Cochi Architects

+ 41

Text description provided by the architects. A house and workshop for a couple of craftsmen who have immigrated from Tokyo. The site is located on a hill overlooking the sea in the southern part of the main island of Okinawa, and because it is a little far from the village, abundant nature is left in the surrounding area. The owner wanted an open house and workshop where he could live in the rich nature of Okinawa, even if it was small.

The architecture consists of an open hall where you can live in the rich nature of Okinawa and a private room as a shelter to protect yourself from the ferocious nature. Since the budget was limited, we decided on the minimum required functions and areas of the rooms while consulting, and arranged them separately in the space of the hall and the box (shelter).

In consideration of workability, two workshops as shelters and a semi-outdoor hall that can be freely used to connect the workshops are set up on the first floor connected to the ground.

An open hall with a large roof, a small bedroom, and a water area as a shelter were set up on the second floor where the view is good and privacy is easy to ensure.

I thought that this house, which has an open hall, a shelter, and a space with separate functions, could live in a rich relationship with nature, close to the climate of Okinawa.