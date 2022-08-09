We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura

Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura

Save
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura

Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSalomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographySalomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, BeamSalomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Sofa, Beam+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Gravataí district, Brazil
  • Architects: Trika Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Roberta Gewehr
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Armazém Do Piso, Bali House, Casa de Alessa, Esmara, Esquadrias Prata, Faro Design, Geomatec, Lucente, Marmoraria Capelari e Radin, Móveis Reche, Serralheria Sideron
  • Autores : Helena Karpouzas, Luciano de Topin Ribeiro
  • Collaboration : Fernando Sampaio Guimarães
  • Installations : Ricardo Sassen Paz
  • Structures : Pasquali e Associados Engenharia de Estruturas
  • City : Gravataí district
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roberta Gewehr

Demand: The demand was to design the family's move from an urban apartment to a house very close to nature. The house would be the beginning of life away from the city for a remote-working couple long before it became an almost normal condition. The site, with more than half of its total area preserved under ​​permanent environmental protection regulations, had a regular and gentle slope, parallel to the front alignment, and a huge ficus tree occupying the front portion of the plot.

Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Deck, Forest
© Roberta Gewehr

Strategy: We chose to fit the house in the natural topography so that the rest and leisure areas could enjoy the best conditions of sunlight and, at the same time, be protected in privacy. So, we decided to organize the most permanent areas facing the forest, allowing close and constant contact with nature at all times. The functions are arranged in two pure volumes: the base in exposed concrete, adjusted to the topography and operated to accommodate the pool and solarium – in fact, a staircase with independent access to the leisure areas of the residence that also works as stands. 

Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Image 26 of 31
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Roberta Gewehr

This base volume supports an exposed ceramic brick prism, covered by a single pitched roof, which contains the main functions of the house. Bedrooms, living, kitchen, and dining are arranged in a modular and linear way in a pure rectangular plan. There’s a transparent aisle, facing the pool and the front of the lot, that serves the rooms while providing a walk very close to the outside.

Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Sofa, Beam
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Image 27 of 31
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Roberta Gewehr
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Image 28 of 31
Section - AA
Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Roberta Gewehr

Result: The result is a comfortable home. A residence whose spatial arrangement and definition of materials and textures favor permanence. Spaces that are organized to function in an introspective way and find in the contact with the outside their point of confluence and interaction.

Save this picture!
Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Roberta Gewehr

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Trika Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Salomé's House / Trika Arquitetura" [Casa da Salomé / Trika Arquitetura] 09 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986736/salomes-house-trika-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream