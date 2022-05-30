Baker Boys Beach House / refresh*design

+ 14

Architecture Team : erhard Rathmayr, Monika obrist, corinne Trang

City : Point Lookout

Country : Australia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This new holiday house on Minjerribah embodies calmness and simplicity, so its occupants can enjoy being immersed in nature at the beach. Influenced by local campsites – where cooking, gathering, and sleeping zones are united under a large tarpaulin – the house incorporates essential functionality in a compact footprint, beneath an elegant butterfly roof.

Built for three families, it comfortably accommodates up to 10 people. sleeping and bathing spaces are deliberately small, while the communal area is generous and opens up to views of the sea and surrounding bushland. This openness enhances the sense of being “on holiday”.

The local Jandai word Moongalba, or “sitting down place”, beautifully describes the simplicity of spending time here. This is a deliberately simple house that inspires a feeling of escape from everyday life, where people can spend time in nature with friends and family, just like the Minjerribah campsites and beach shacks of old.