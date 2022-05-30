We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Baker Boys Beach House / refresh*design

© Christopher Frederick Jones

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Point Lookout, Australia
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. This new holiday house on Minjerribah embodies calmness and simplicity, so its occupants can enjoy being immersed in nature at the beach. Influenced by local campsites – where cooking, gathering, and sleeping zones are united under a large tarpaulin – the house incorporates essential functionality in a compact footprint, beneath an elegant butterfly roof.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Built for three families, it comfortably accommodates up to 10 people. sleeping and bathing spaces are deliberately small, while the communal area is generous and opens up to views of the sea and surrounding bushland. This openness enhances the sense of being “on holiday”.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The local Jandai word Moongalba, or “sitting down place”, beautifully describes the simplicity of spending time here. This is a deliberately simple house that inspires a feeling of escape from everyday life, where people can spend time in nature with friends and family, just like the Minjerribah campsites and beach shacks of old.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Project gallery

About this office
refresh*design
Office

