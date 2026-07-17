Museums in Debate: What Ecuador's MuNA Reveals About National Identity

Save this picture! National Museum of Ecuador Proposal (MuNA). Image Courtesy of Studio Campo Baeza

The announcement of the winning proposal for Ecuador's new National Museum (MuNA) sparked one of the country's most significant architectural debates in recent years. The public response has since reshaped the competition itself while also raising broader questions about how a national museum gives architectural form to an interpretation of a nation. While the discussion began with a single design, it exposed a challenge that extends far beyond Ecuador.

National museums are not simply asked to represent a nation. They are asked to give it architectural form. Yet identity cannot be built directly. Before it becomes architecture, it must first be interpreted and translated through architectural decisions.

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