The Inheritance Problem: Urban Planning and Community Engagement in U.S. Cities

Save this picture! Hudson's Detroit mixed-used development. Aerial view.. Image Courtesy of Bedrock

Urban planning is often confused with adjacent disciplines: urban design, environmental policy, civic strategy, local politics, and data analytics. Truthfully, the overlap makes the field difficult to define clearly. In practice, it is often easier to recognize bad planning than to articulate what good planning is. When planning works well, it disappears. It removes friction from daily life so completely that people rarely think to credit a planner at all. At its core, urban planning is the relationship people have with their environments, and when that relationship is functioning, the mechanics of housing, transportation, affordability, access, and inclusion should feel ordinary and expected.

This has not always been the case, and in many places, it still is not. Urban planning has historically served as an instrument of division, used to segregate, exclude, and erase communities under the language of progress and order. Zoning maps, infrastructure investment, and land-use decisions are expressions of who holds power and which interests that power chooses to protect. That history is embedded in the boundaries that organize cities around the world. It is embedded socially, too, in the assumption that participation in planning requires expertise or formal training that most residents lack.

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