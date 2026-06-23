The Ecological Intelligence of Sacred Landscapes

Save this picture! The sacred pushkarani, or tank, located on the eastern side of Krishna temple in Hampi, India. Image © Dey.sandip. License Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International.

Architecture often speaks about ecological design as though it were a recent discovery. Biodiversity corridors, regenerative landscapes, sponge cities, and more-than-human urbanism are presented as emerging responses to contemporary environmental crises. Across India and the SWANA region, landscapes shaped through religious practice have long organized relationships between people, water, vegetation, and animals. Long before ecological performance became a design metric, temple tanks stored monsoon water, sacred groves protected biodiversity, and oasis settlements sustained life in some of the world's most arid environments. Few of these places emerged from explicit environmental agendas. They emerged through cultural and spiritual practices. Their environmental logic remains highly relevant today. Many of the conditions now discussed through more-than-human design have existed for centuries within landscapes architects rarely study as ecological infrastructure.

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Water makes these relationships easiest to see. Across South India, temple tanks occupy a position that is simultaneously ritual, spatial, and environmental. Excavated reservoirs sit beside temple complexes, collecting seasonal rainfall, supporting groundwater recharge, moderating local microclimates, and providing water for everyday use. Historically, many of these tanks were not isolated features but components of larger watershed systems that connected settlements to surrounding agricultural landscapes. Their importance extended well beyond the temple precinct itself. During periods of drought, they acted as reserves. During heavy rainfall, they absorbed and retained excess water. In cities such as Madurai, Kanchipuram, and Thanjavur, urban life often organized itself around the tank as environmental infrastructure.