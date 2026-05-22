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Building Autonomy: Latin American Communities Bringing Life’s Systems Into Architecture

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Before a building can be inhabited, many other things need to happen. Water has to arrive, energy has to be generated, food has to be grown or transported, and waste has to go somewhere. These processes are usually treated as something outside architecture, even though they shape the most basic conditions of everyday life.

This is why the idea of self-sufficient communities is more complex than it first appears. It can suggest a place that provides more of what it needs: energy, water, food, shelter, and waste management. Yet, in many Latin American contexts, autonomy is not a complete separation from the world. It is a way of bringing the systems of daily life closer to the people who use, maintain, and care for them.

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "Building Autonomy: Latin American Communities Bringing Life’s Systems Into Architecture" 22 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041578/building-autonomy-latin-american-communities-bringing-lifes-systems-into-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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