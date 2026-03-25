X Architects Design Grand Mosque for Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Development

Save this picture! The Grand Mosque, Stepped entrance portal and minaret facing the main boulevard. Image © X Architects

Set within the historic district of Diriyah, widely recognized as the birthplace of the first Saudi state, the Grand Mosque by X Architects forms part of the ongoing transformation of the area into a major cultural destination in Riyadh. Envisioned within the Diriyah Gate II development, the project is positioned at the intersection of heritage preservation and large-scale urban redevelopment, contributing to a broader master plan that includes museums, civic institutions, residential neighborhoods, and public spaces. Within this context, the mosque is conceived not only as a place of worship but also as an urban anchor embedded in the evolving fabric of the district.

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The site is located between the main boulevard and the historic Wadi Hanifah, establishing a physical and visual connection between the urban fabric and the valley. The proposal is organized as a sequence of open and enclosed spaces that mediate between these conditions, rather than as a singular object. Plazas, shaded walkways, and landscaped terraces guide movement across the site, linking the street level to the natural topography while accommodating both circulation and gathering.

A recessed entrance defines the primary point of access, forming a shaded forecourt that connects the boulevard to the interior spaces. This threshold leads to a central courtyard and adjacent plaza designed to host large congregational events as well as everyday activities. Colonnaded edges and planted areas aim to contribute to a porous boundary condition, allowing the complex to remain accessible beyond specific prayer times and to function as part of the surrounding public realm.

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The mosque is designed to accommodate approximately 11,400 worshippers, with a built area of around 12,300 square meters on a 21,690-square-meter site. In addition to the main prayer halls, the program includes a range of educational and community-oriented spaces, such as classrooms and a library, supporting uses beyond religious practice. These functions are distributed across the complex to encourage continuous use throughout the day.

Formally, the project draws on the spatial characteristics of traditional Najdi architecture, including compact massing, thick walls, and articulated rooflines. These references are translated into a contemporary construction system through a layered facade composed of prefabricated panels. The resulting lattice envelope operates as an environmental filter, reducing solar gain while allowing controlled daylight into the interior, and contributes to a consistent architectural expression along the boulevard. Interior spaces are organized to maintain legibility at a large scale, with filtered natural light reinforcing orientation within the main prayer halls. Secondary functions are arranged as smaller volumes, often opening onto planted courtyards that provide daylight and natural ventilation. Circulation between these spaces is designed to be continuous, supporting both large gatherings and more localized use.

In line with guidelines set by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the complex incorporates a full range of facilities, including separate prayer areas and supporting amenities. The project is designed to be accessible, with step-free circulation and connections to surrounding transport networks. Positioned along a primary urban axis, the mosque is expected to serve both local residents and visitors within the wider redevelopment of Diriyah.

Other projects currently underway in Diriyah reflect the scale of its ongoing transformation. Zaha Hadid Architects has begun construction on the Asaan Museum in the At-Turaif district, a cultural institution intended to preserve national heritage and the studio's first project to employ adobe construction. Proposals by HKS Architects for a 20,000-seat multisport arena, and by Snøhetta for the Royal Diriyah Opera House, further indicate the area's shift toward a mixed cultural and entertainment hub aligned with Saudi Arabia's broader development agenda.