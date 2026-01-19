From Industry to the Living Room: Metal Furniture in Interior Architecture

Save this picture! HARMAY Shenzhen Store / AIM Architecture © Wen Studio, Bowen Gu

How did a material conceived for bridges, factories, and large-scale structures make its way to the living room bench, the apartment bookshelf, the café table? For centuries, metal was associated with labor, machinery, and monumentality—from the exposed structures of 19th-century World’s Fairs to the productive logic of modern industry. Its presence in domestic interiors is not self-evident but rather a cultural achievement: the transformation of an industrial material into an element of everyday, intimate use, in close proximity to the body.

+ 26

This transition did not happen by chance. As metal moved from the construction site and workshop into interior spaces, it underwent a process of domestication that redefined its language and potential. Malleable, precise, and structurally efficient, it allows for reduced thicknesses, stretched limits, and objects that appear to float, even while supporting weight and continuous use.