20 Steel Projects from the 20th Century

Save this picture! Montreal Biosphere / Buckminster Fuller. Image © Flickr user abdallahh

The advent of steel in architecture at the beginning of the 20th century is considered as one of the most innovative construction developments in history, allowing architects to create structures with heights, flexibility, and freedom never seen before. Henry Bessemer invented the most successful steel-making process in 1855, but it was not until 1890 that the process was refined enough for construction. The first steel constructions on both sides of the Atlantic, the Rand McNally Building in Chicago and Forth Bridge in Edinburgh, were record-breaking structures of their time.

Over the ensuing century, steel rose to prominence as the material of choice for architectural innovators. Whether it was Buckminster Fuller's iconic domed structures, or the soaring towers of Norman Foster, or the high-tech operation of the Centre Pompidou, the 20th century was one where steel allowed architects to imagine what in previous centuries would have been deemed impossible. Here are 20 examples.

Save this picture! Chrysler Building / William Van Alen. Image New York Architecture

Save this picture! Barcelona Pavilion / Mies van der Rohe. Image © Gili Merin

Save this picture! Maison de Verre / Pierre Chareau + Bernard Bijvoet. Image © Wikimedia user: Subrealistsandu

Save this picture! The Glass House / Philip Johnson

Save this picture! Seagram Building / Mies van der Rohe. Image 375parkavenue.com

Save this picture! Steel Pre-Fab Houses / Donald Wexler. Image © Juergen Nogai

Save this picture! Centre Le Corbusier (Heidi Weber Museum) / Le Corbusier. Image © Samuel Ludwig

Save this picture! Shizuoka Press and Broadcasting Center / Kenzo Tange. Image Courtesy of Petr Šmídek - www.archiweb.cz

Save this picture! Neue National Gallery in Berlin / Mies van der Rohe

Save this picture! Citigroup Center / Hugh Stubbins + William Le Messurier. Image © Flickr user paulkhor

Save this picture! Centre Georges Pompidou / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Richard Rogers. Image © conservapedia.com

Save this picture! The Crystal Cathedral / Philip Johnson. Image © Flickr user Paul N.

Save this picture! Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank / Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Menil Collection / Renzo Piano. Image © D Jules Gianakos

Save this picture! Bank of China Tower / I.M. Pei