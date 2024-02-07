The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures

Save this picture! Relámpago House / h3o architects. Image: © José Hevia

Often associated with an industrial aesthetic, metal has become more prevalent in residential and commercial architecture. Its reflective quality has broadened the scope of texture and color combinations, giving rise to a fresh aesthetic for interior design. Consequently, architects and designers increasingly incorporate metallic surfaces to define floors, benches, and other furniture elements, thereby defining spatial layouts and infusing them with a contemporary vibe. To inspire this trend, we explore various methods for incorporating aluminum or similar materials into your space.

Workbenches

One of the most straightforward solutions draws inspiration from industrial kitchens. These workbenches offer practicality, ease of maintenance, and cleaning. In a residential kitchen, they accentuate the colors and materials in the surroundings.

Object Supports

What if we embraced innovative designs for storing books and other items instead of traditional wooden shelves or standard niches? Metal sheets offer the flexibility for various folds and introduce a distinctive texture that contrasts with and elevates the objects they hold.

Whole Plans

To accentuate a wall's surface or establish a partition in compact rooms, enveloping the space with metal presents a playful alternative. It provides a glossy finish and invites interaction with the lighting and reflections it produces.

Doors

A prevalent solution often involves doors. The craftsmanship of locksmiths can introduce innovative methods of partitioning, opening, and closing spaces. Preserving the metallic hue can elevate this element to a focal point within the home.

Other Materials

An alternative method of incorporating metallic characteristics into interiors is utilizing materials beyond metal sheets. Metallic fabric curtains exemplify this approach, offering a lustrous material amidst the diverse textures present in the room.