World
The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Often associated with an industrial aesthetic, metal has become more prevalent in residential and commercial architecture. Its reflective quality has broadened the scope of texture and color combinations, giving rise to a fresh aesthetic for interior design. Consequently, architects and designers increasingly incorporate metallic surfaces to define floors, benches, and other furniture elements, thereby defining spatial layouts and infusing them with a contemporary vibe. To inspire this trend, we explore various methods for incorporating aluminum or similar materials into your space.

The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 2 of 34The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 6 of 34The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 3 of 34The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 4 of 34The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - More Images+ 29

The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 9 of 34
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé. Image: © José Hevia

Workbenches

One of the most straightforward solutions draws inspiration from industrial kitchens. These workbenches offer practicality, ease of maintenance, and cleaning. In a residential kitchen, they accentuate the colors and materials in the surroundings.

The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 24 of 34
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157. Image: © Luis Asín
The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 3 of 34
Breakers Sports Clinic / Club Studio. Image: © David Zarzoso

Object Supports

What if we embraced innovative designs for storing books and other items instead of traditional wooden shelves or standard niches? Metal sheets offer the flexibility for various folds and introduce a distinctive texture that contrasts with and elevates the objects they hold.

The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 19 of 34
Readellion Bookstore / prototype. Image: © Yevhenii Avramenko
The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 26 of 34
Apartment Renovation in Honancho / Takehiko Suzuki. Image: © Masao Nishikawa

Whole Plans

To accentuate a wall's surface or establish a partition in compact rooms, enveloping the space with metal presents a playful alternative. It provides a glossy finish and invites interaction with the lighting and reflections it produces.

The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 6 of 34
Matryoshka House / Shift Architecture Urbanism. Image: © NoortjeKnulst
The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 23 of 34
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157. Image: © Luis Asín

Doors

A prevalent solution often involves doors. The craftsmanship of locksmiths can introduce innovative methods of partitioning, opening, and closing spaces. Preserving the metallic hue can elevate this element to a focal point within the home.

The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 32 of 34
Palma Hideaway House / Mariana de Delás. Image: © José Hevia
The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 30 of 34
Matryoshka House / Shift Architecture Urbanism. Image: © NoortjeKnulst

Other Materials

An alternative method of incorporating metallic characteristics into interiors is utilizing materials beyond metal sheets. Metallic fabric curtains exemplify this approach, offering a lustrous material amidst the diverse textures present in the room.

The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 33 of 34
Can Lliro Coffee-Concert Refurbishment / Aulets Arquitectes + Carles Oliver. Image: © José Hevia
The Rise of Metal: Blending Industrial Aesthetics with Other Textures - Image 4 of 34
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé. Image: © José Hevia

