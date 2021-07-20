Metal Houses in Argentina: 10 Projects with Sheet Metal Exteriors

Save this picture! Delta Cabin / AToT-Arquitectos todo Terreno. Image © Manuel Ciarlotti

Whether applied as cladding to steel or timber frame structures or to structures built by traditional means, sheet metal offers an array of advantages as a building material, thanks to its low cost, ease of maintenance, and versatility.

In this article, we highlight ten modern Argentine residences that feature sheet metal in their exteriors, either exclusively or mixed with other materials like concrete and wood:

Black:

House in El Pinar / Nicolas Bechis

Location: Santa Fe, Argentina.

Year: 2012

Save this picture! House in El Pinar / Nicolas Bechis. Image © Federico Cairoli

Two Conde Houses / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Year: 2012

Save this picture! Two Conde Houses / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

House PRO.CRE.AR 01 / FRAM arquitectos

Location: General Roca, Argentina.

Year: 2014

Save this picture! House PRO.CRE.AR 01 / FRAM arquitectos. Image © Bruno Tarenzi

Pampa House / Mariana Palacios



Location: La Pampa, Argentina.

Year: 2014

Save this picture! Pampa House / Mariana Palacios. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Delta Cabin / AToT Arquitectos



Location: Tigre, Argentina.

Year: 2014

Save this picture! Delta Cabin / AToT-Arquitectos todo Terreno. Image © Manuel Ciarlotti

La Negrita / Morini Arquitectos

Location: Mendiolaza, Argentina.

Year: 2017

Save this picture! La Negrita / Morini Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

PH Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES



Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Year: 2018

Save this picture! PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

LL House / A4estudio

Location: Mendoza, Argentina.

Year: 2019

Save this picture! LL House / A4estudio. Image © Arq Luis Abba

White:

PH Loft Arias / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Year: 2011

Save this picture! PH Loft Arias / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos. Image © Masterpix

Mía House / Matias Pons Estel

Location: Santo Tomé, Argentina.

Year: 2013

Save this picture! Mía House / Matias Pons Estel. Image © Federico Cairoli

Mg / Marantz Arquitectura

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Year: 2015

Save this picture! Mg / Marantz Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

House Cronos / Moirë arquitectos



Location: Pinamar, Argentina.

Year: 2016

Save this picture! House Cronos / Moirë arquitectos. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Marta House / Estudio Borrachia

Location: Belgrano, Argentina.

Year: 2017

Save this picture! Marta House / Estudio Borrachia. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Wooden Atelier / Berzero Jaros

Location: Cordoba, Argentina.

Year: 2018

Save this picture! Wooden Atelier / Berzero Jaros. Image © Constanza Otero

House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello – arquitectura

Location: Bahía Blanca, Argentina.

Year: 2018

Save this picture! House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello – arquitectura. Image © Ramiro Sosa

See more metallic Argentine houses and continue reading through our list of the best articles about metal in architecture.

* This article was originally published on February 2, 2020.