We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Metal Houses in Argentina: 10 Projects with Sheet Metal Exteriors

Metal Houses in Argentina: 10 Projects with Sheet Metal Exteriors

Save this article
Metal Houses in Argentina: 10 Projects with Sheet Metal Exteriors

House PRO.CRE.AR 01 / FRAM arquitectos. Image © Bruno Tarenzi House in El Pinar / Nicolas Bechis. Image © Federico CairoliTwo Conde Houses / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES. Image © Fernando Schapochnik+ 16

Whether applied as cladding to steel or timber frame structures or to structures built by traditional means, sheet metal offers an array of advantages as a building material, thanks to its low cost, ease of maintenance, and versatility.

In this article, we highlight ten modern Argentine residences that feature sheet metal in their exteriors, either exclusively or mixed with other materials like concrete and wood:

Black:

House in El Pinar / Nicolas Bechis

  • Location: Santa Fe, Argentina.
  • Year: 2012

Save this picture!
House in El Pinar / Nicolas Bechis. Image © Federico Cairoli
House in El Pinar / Nicolas Bechis. Image © Federico Cairoli

Two Conde Houses / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.
  • Year: 2012

Save this picture!
Two Conde Houses / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Two Conde Houses / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

House PRO.CRE.AR 01 / FRAM arquitectos

  • Location: General Roca, Argentina.
  • Year: 2014

Save this picture!
House PRO.CRE.AR 01 / FRAM arquitectos. Image © Bruno Tarenzi
House PRO.CRE.AR 01 / FRAM arquitectos. Image © Bruno Tarenzi

Pampa House / Mariana Palacios

  • Location: La Pampa, Argentina.
  • Year: 2014

Save this picture!
Pampa House / Mariana Palacios. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Pampa House / Mariana Palacios. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Delta Cabin / AToT Arquitectos

  • Location: Tigre, Argentina.
  • Year: 2014

Save this picture!
Delta Cabin / AToT-Arquitectos todo Terreno. Image © Manuel Ciarlotti
Delta Cabin / AToT-Arquitectos todo Terreno. Image © Manuel Ciarlotti

La Negrita / Morini Arquitectos

  • Location: Mendiolaza, Argentina.
  • Year: 2017

Save this picture!
La Negrita / Morini Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
La Negrita / Morini Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

PH Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.
  • Year: 2018

Save this picture!
PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

LL House / A4estudio

  • Location: Mendoza, Argentina.
  • Year: 2019

Save this picture!
LL House / A4estudio. Image © Arq Luis Abba
LL House / A4estudio. Image © Arq Luis Abba

White:

PH Loft Arias / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.
  • Year: 2011

Save this picture!
PH Loft Arias / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos. Image © Masterpix
PH Loft Arias / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos. Image © Masterpix

Mía House / Matias Pons Estel

  • Location: Santo Tomé, Argentina.
  • Year: 2013

Save this picture!
Mía House / Matias Pons Estel. Image © Federico Cairoli
Mía House / Matias Pons Estel. Image © Federico Cairoli

Mg / Marantz Arquitectura

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.
  • Year: 2015

Save this picture!
Mg / Marantz Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Mg / Marantz Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

House Cronos / Moirë arquitectos

  • Location: Pinamar, Argentina.
  • Year: 2016

Save this picture!
House Cronos / Moirë arquitectos. Image © Ramiro Sosa
House Cronos / Moirë arquitectos. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Marta House / Estudio Borrachia

  • Location: Belgrano, Argentina.
  • Year: 2017

Save this picture!
Marta House / Estudio Borrachia. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Marta House / Estudio Borrachia. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Wooden Atelier / Berzero Jaros

  • Location: Cordoba, Argentina.
  • Year: 2018

Save this picture!
Wooden Atelier / Berzero Jaros. Image © Constanza Otero
Wooden Atelier / Berzero Jaros. Image © Constanza Otero

House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello – arquitectura

  • Location: Bahía Blanca, Argentina.
  • Year: 2018

Save this picture!
House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello – arquitectura. Image © Ramiro Sosa
House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello – arquitectura. Image © Ramiro Sosa

 

* This article was originally published on February 2, 2020.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Belén Maiztegui
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Metal Houses in Argentina: 10 Projects with Sheet Metal Exteriors " [Casas de metal en Argentina: 10 proyectos con revestimiento exterior de chapa ] 20 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965137/metal-houses-in-argentina-10-projects-with-sheet-metal-exteriors> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream