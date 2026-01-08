2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe have announced the 40 shortlisted works for the 2026 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Awards, selected from a total of 410 nominations. The shortlist brings together projects from 18 countries and 36 cities, offering an overview of contemporary architectural production across Europe. Among the shortlisted works, France accounts for nine projects, followed by Spain with seven and Denmark with four, with the remaining projects distributed across a wide range of European contexts. The finalists will be announced in February 2026, with the winners revealed in April 2026, ahead of the EUmies Awards Days in May.
Spanning 15 different programmes, the shortlisted works include cultural buildings, mixed-use developments, educational facilities, landscape projects, housing, and sports and leisure architecture, alongside works in health, infrastructure, urban planning, and social welfare. The selection encompasses 21 regeneration projects, 17 new constructions, and two extensions, reflecting the varied strategies through which architects are addressing social, cultural, and environmental challenges. Ranging from large-scale urban interventions to small projects in rural settings, the shortlist highlights the diversity of scales and contexts shaping architectural practice today.
The projects were selected by a seven-member jury chaired by Smiljan Radić, following a multi-day evaluation process in Barcelona. Together, the shortlisted works represent a wide spectrum of practices, from emerging studios to long-established firms, often supported by multidisciplinary collaborations. Many projects were designed by architects working within the same region as the built work, while others result from transregional and international partnerships, illustrating the role of both local expertise and cross-border collaboration in contemporary European architecture.
Find out more here and read on to discover the 40 shortlisted projects.
Austria
- Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / illiz architektur
Belgium
- Charleroi Palais des Expositions / AgwA + architecten jan de vylder inge vinck
- Abby Kortrijk / Barozzi Veiga + Tab Architects
- USquare Feder / Callebaut architecten + BC architects & studies + evr-Architecten bvba + VK architects+engineers
Crotia
- Gruž Market in Dubrovnik / ARP
- Double Villa Bukovac / njiric+ arhitekti
Czech Republic
- Multifunctional Hall in Imperial Spa / Petr Hájek ARCHITEKTI
Denmark
- Thoravej 29 / pihlmann architects
- Grønningen-Bispeparken / SLA
- Masterplan for Carlsberg Byen / entasis
- Centre for Health / Dorte Mandrup A/S
Finland
- Tammela Stadium / JKMM Architects
France
- Multi-Service Cultural Centre Le Foirail / Betillon & Freyermuth* + Crypto Architectes
- Lot 8, LUMA Arles - Renovation of Le Magasin Électrique / ASSEMBLE + Atelier Luma + BC architects & studies
- Josephine Baker - Marie-Jose Perec Sports and Cultural Centre / onze04
- M37 house in Contis / BAST + LITTORAL
- Third Place Flow / Office Zola architectes
- 206 Lafayette - Restructuring and Densification of a Mixed-Use Block Including Offices, Social Housing and Stores / DATA ARCHITECTES + THINK TANK architecture
- Seed School: Growing Schools from Rammed Earth, Wood, and Recycled Concrete / a+ samueldelmas architectes urbanistes
- 56 Social Dwellings / Jean et Aline Harari architectes
- School of Music, Dance and Theater / LINK architectes + Doucerain Lièvre Delziani Architectes
Hungary
- The Dryer Workshop / dmb műterem Ltd.
Italy
- Bicocca Superlab / BALANCE ARCHITETTURA
- The Project of Time - Restoration of the Former Church of San Barbaziano / Studio Poggioli
Lithuania
- Stasys Museum / IMPLMNT Architects
Norway
- Čoarvemátta - Sámi Theater, High School and Reindeer Herding School / 70°N arkitektur + Joar Nango + Snøhetta
- Sundshopen - Norwegian Scenic Routes / Rever & Drage Architects
Poland
- Warsaw Uprising Mound / TopoScape + Archigrest
Portugal
- Graça Funicular / Atelier Bugio
Slovakia
- Extension of a Primary School - New School Pavilion and Multipurpose Hall / BAKYTA ARCHITEKTI
Slovenia
- Temporary Spaces for Slovenian National Theatre Drama / Vidic Grohar Arhitekti
Spain
- Rehabilitation of Vapor Cortès - Prodis 1923 / H ARQUITECTES
- Interventions in the Monastery of Santa Maria de Sijena / Pemán y Franco + Sebastián Arquitectos
- 10K House / TAKK // Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño
- Round About Baths / Leopold Banchini Architects
- DH Ecoenergy Plant #1 / FRPO Rodríguez & Oriol
- GREENH@USE 140 Social Housing in 22@ BCN / peris+toral.arquitectes + L3J Tècnics Associats
- Plaça Major - Public Space. Heritage, Housing and Urban Life / Un Parell d'Arquitectes + Pep de Solà-Morales Arquitectes + Quim Domene
Sweden
- Stjärnorp Castle Ruin / Wikerstål Arkitekter + Tengbom Arkitekter
Tunisia
- Land of Wells / Collective Bled el Abar