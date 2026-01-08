2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries

Save this picture! Abby Kortrijk / Barozzi Veiga + Tab Architects. Image © Simone Marcolin

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe have announced the 40 shortlisted works for the 2026 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Awards, selected from a total of 410 nominations. The shortlist brings together projects from 18 countries and 36 cities, offering an overview of contemporary architectural production across Europe. Among the shortlisted works, France accounts for nine projects, followed by Spain with seven and Denmark with four, with the remaining projects distributed across a wide range of European contexts. The finalists will be announced in February 2026, with the winners revealed in April 2026, ahead of the EUmies Awards Days in May.

Spanning 15 different programmes, the shortlisted works include cultural buildings, mixed-use developments, educational facilities, landscape projects, housing, and sports and leisure architecture, alongside works in health, infrastructure, urban planning, and social welfare. The selection encompasses 21 regeneration projects, 17 new constructions, and two extensions, reflecting the varied strategies through which architects are addressing social, cultural, and environmental challenges. Ranging from large-scale urban interventions to small projects in rural settings, the shortlist highlights the diversity of scales and contexts shaping architectural practice today.

The projects were selected by a seven-member jury chaired by Smiljan Radić, following a multi-day evaluation process in Barcelona. Together, the shortlisted works represent a wide spectrum of practices, from emerging studios to long-established firms, often supported by multidisciplinary collaborations. Many projects were designed by architects working within the same region as the built work, while others result from transregional and international partnerships, illustrating the role of both local expertise and cross-border collaboration in contemporary European architecture.

Find out more here and read on to discover the 40 shortlisted projects.

Austria

Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / illiz architektur

Belgium

Crotia

Gruž Market in Dubrovnik / ARP

Double Villa Bukovac / njiric+ arhitekti

Czech Republic

Multifunctional Hall in Imperial Spa / Petr Hájek ARCHITEKTI

Denmark

Thoravej 29 / pihlmann architects

Grønningen-Bispeparken / SLA

Masterplan for Carlsberg Byen / entasis

Centre for Health / Dorte Mandrup A/S

Finland

Tammela Stadium / JKMM Architects

France

Hungary

The Dryer Workshop / dmb műterem Ltd.

Italy

Bicocca Superlab / BALANCE ARCHITETTURA

The Project of Time - Restoration of the Former Church of San Barbaziano / Studio Poggioli

Lithuania

Stasys Museum / IMPLMNT Architects

Norway

Poland

Warsaw Uprising Mound / TopoScape + Archigrest

Portugal

Graça Funicular / Atelier Bugio

Slovakia

Extension of a Primary School - New School Pavilion and Multipurpose Hall / BAKYTA ARCHITEKTI

Slovenia

Temporary Spaces for Slovenian National Theatre Drama / Vidic Grohar Arhitekti

Spain

Rehabilitation of Vapor Cortès - Prodis 1923 / H ARQUITECTES

Interventions in the Monastery of Santa Maria de Sijena / Pemán y Franco + Sebastián Arquitectos

10K House / TAKK // Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño

Round About Baths / Leopold Banchini Architects

DH Ecoenergy Plant #1 / FRPO Rodríguez & Oriol

GREENH@USE 140 Social Housing in 22@ BCN / peris+toral.arquitectes + L3J Tècnics Associats

Plaça Major - Public Space. Heritage, Housing and Urban Life / Un Parell d'Arquitectes + Pep de Solà-Morales Arquitectes + Quim Domene

Sweden

Stjärnorp Castle Ruin / Wikerstål Arkitekter + Tengbom Arkitekter

Tunisia