  3. 2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe have announced the 40 shortlisted works for the 2026 European Union Prize for Contemporary ArchitectureMies van der Rohe Awards, selected from a total of 410 nominations. The shortlist brings together projects from 18 countries and 36 cities, offering an overview of contemporary architectural production across Europe. Among the shortlisted works, France accounts for nine projects, followed by Spain with seven and Denmark with four, with the remaining projects distributed across a wide range of European contexts. The finalists will be announced in February 2026, with the winners revealed in April 2026, ahead of the EUmies Awards Days in May.

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 2 of 402026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 3 of 402026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 4 of 402026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 5 of 402026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - More Images+ 35

Spanning 15 different programmes, the shortlisted works include cultural buildings, mixed-use developments, educational facilities, landscape projects, housing, and sports and leisure architecture, alongside works in health, infrastructure, urban planning, and social welfare. The selection encompasses 21 regeneration projects, 17 new constructions, and two extensions, reflecting the varied strategies through which architects are addressing social, cultural, and environmental challenges. Ranging from large-scale urban interventions to small projects in rural settings, the shortlist highlights the diversity of scales and contexts shaping architectural practice today.

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 2 of 40
Tammela Stadium / JKMM Architects. Image © Tuomas Uusheimo

The projects were selected by a seven-member jury chaired by Smiljan Radić, following a multi-day evaluation process in Barcelona. Together, the shortlisted works represent a wide spectrum of practices, from emerging studios to long-established firms, often supported by multidisciplinary collaborations. Many projects were designed by architects working within the same region as the built work, while others result from transregional and international partnerships, illustrating the role of both local expertise and cross-border collaboration in contemporary European architecture.

Find out more here and read on to discover the 40 shortlisted projects.

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 6 of 40
Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / illiz architektur. Image © Hertha Hurnaus

Austria

Belgium

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 37 of 40
Gruž Market in Dubrovnik / ARP. Image © Dragan Novaković-Pixel

Crotia

  • Gruž Market in Dubrovnik / ARP
  • Double Villa Bukovac / njiric+ arhitekti

Czech Republic

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 39 of 40
Thoravej 29 / pihlmann architects. Image © Hampus Berndtson

Denmark

Finland

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 17 of 40
56 Social Dwellings / Jean et Aline Harari architectes. Image © Antoine Mercusot

France

Hungary

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 20 of 40
Bicocca Superlab / BALANCE ARCHITETTURA. Image © Filip Dujardin

Italy

  • Bicocca Superlab / BALANCE ARCHITETTURA
  • The Project of Time - Restoration of the Former Church of San Barbaziano / Studio Poggioli

Lithuania

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 5 of 40
Sundshopen - Norwegian Scenic Routes / Rever & Drage Architects. Image © Tom Auger

Norway

Poland

  • Warsaw Uprising Mound / TopoScape + Archigrest

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 3 of 40
Graça Funicular / Atelier Bugio. Image © Alexander Bogorodskiy

Portugal

Slovakia

  • Extension of a Primary School - New School Pavilion and Multipurpose Hall / BAKYTA ARCHITEKTI

Slovenia

  • Temporary Spaces for Slovenian National Theatre Drama / Vidic Grohar Arhitekti

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 32 of 40
Plaça Major - Public Space. Heritage, Housing and Urban Life / Un Parell d'Arquitectes + Pep de Solà-Morales Arquitectes + Quim Domene. Image © José Hevia

Spain

2026 EU Mies Awards Reveal 40 Shortlisted Works Across 18 Countries - Image 33 of 40
Stjärnorp Castle Ruin / Wikerstål Arkitekter + Tengbom Arkitekter. Image © Wikerstål Arkitekter

Sweden

  • Stjärnorp Castle Ruin / Wikerstål Arkitekter + Tengbom Arkitekter

Tunisia

  • Land of Wells / Collective Bled el Abar

