Joaquim Moreno Appointed Chief Curator of the 8th Lisbon Architecture Triennale

Save this picture! Joaquim Moreno. Image © Pedro Sadio for Lisbon Architecture Triennale

The 8th edition of the Lisbon Architecture Triennale is scheduled to take place in the autumn of 2028. As in previous editions, the curatorial process begins three years in advance, allowing time to fully develop the project and build on the work of earlier Triennales. The 7th edition, curated by Ann-Sofi Rönnskog and John Palmesino, founders of Territorial Agency, ran from October 2 to December 8, 2025. It was structured around the question How heavy is a city?, proposing an understanding of cities not as fixed objects but as dynamic systems extending beyond urban boundaries into the atmosphere, oceans, and deep time. This approach was explored through three main exhibitions, Fluxes, Spectres, and Lighter, alongside a wider set of initiatives. With the 7th edition concluded, the Triennale has announced Portuguese architect and academic Joaquim Moreno as Chief Curator of the upcoming edition, responsible for developing a new curatorial project for the event.

Joaquim Moreno was selected through a direct appointment by the Triennale's non-profit producer, the Associação Trienal de Arquitectura de Lisboa, a procedure used in alternating editions. According to José Mateus, President of the Lisbon Architecture Triennale, the decision reflects the choice of "a figure with solid curatorial experience, recognised for his high standards, critical insight, distinctive voice, and intellectual depth." In the official press release, Moreno is described as a strong collaborator capable of bringing an original and relevant curatorial perspective, aligned with the Triennale's aim of exploring territories distinct from those addressed in previous editions. The next three years are framed as a period of experimentation and in-depth research, intended to shape a forward-looking programme that serves as a meeting ground for discussions on future directions within the discipline.

Born in Luanda, Angola, in 1973, Joaquim Moreno is an architect and academic whose work examines the intersections of architecture with exhibitions, media, pedagogy, and energy. He is an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Porto (FAUP), where he also directs the Integrated Master's Degree in Architecture, and he has taught at the Architectural Association in London. His research has taken shape through exhibitions and publications such as The University Is Now on Air: Broadcasting Modern Architecture, presented at the Canadian Centre for Architecture in Montreal in 2018; Radar Veneza: Portuguese Architects in the Biennale 1975–2021, developed in collaboration with Alexandra Areia; Classroom, a Teenage View; and Storytelling Meters at MAAT – Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology. He has curated major exhibitions, including the Portuguese Pavilion at the 2008 Venice Architecture Biennale with José Gil. He has also contributed to architectural discourse as an editor of InSi(s)tu and other Portuguese and international publications.

As we approach the eighth edition, it is essential to nurture the yeast that has been quietly fermenting for nearly twenty years at the Lisbon Triennale. Each new batch resumes the slow rising of the renewed purpose of increasing architecture's commitment to the city. It is an immense joy to be called upon with the care of this process. — Joaquim Moreno

The Lisbon Architecture Triennale is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting spatial research and supporting critical discussion around architecture. Every three years, it organizes an international forum that fosters reflection, debate, and exchange across geographic and disciplinary boundaries. Past editions have included exhibitions, independent projects, urban installations, performances, and conferences across Lisbon, as well as three recurring awards, Achievement, Début, and Universities, alongside public programmes and thematic publications. In its most recent edition, the Triennale recognized Yasmeen Lari with the Millennium bcp Lifetime Achievement Award and ReSa Architects with the Début Award. Over the past two decades, the Triennale has brought together architects, researchers, policymakers, universities, cultural institutions, and an international audience, operating as a collective and adaptable platform for examining contemporary architectural issues.

As the year draws to a close, several major architectural events scheduled for 2026 highlight architecture's evolving role as both a record of global change and a driver of more equitable and sustainable futures. From Milan Design Week to the Pan-African Architecture Biennial 2026, these events aim to address key questions shaping contemporary practice while showcasing the diversity of architectural thought across regions and contexts. Other recent developments in the field include Palestinian architect Suad Amiry receiving the 2025 Great Arab Minds Award in Architecture and Design; Izat Arundell's Caochan na Creige winning the RIBA House of the Year 2025 Award; and the National Gallery in London announcing a shortlist for its expansion, featuring Farshid Moussavi, Foster + Partners, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, and Kengo Kuma.