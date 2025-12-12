Izat Arundell’s “Caochan na Creige” Wins RIBA House of the Year 2025 Award

Save this picture! RIBA House of the Year 2025 Award “Caochan na Creige” by Izat Arundell. Image © Richard Gaston

Caochan na Creige, designed by Izat Arundell, has been announced as the winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2025 award. The timber-framed, stone-clad self-build is located in Scotland's Outer Hebrides, occupying a compact rural plot defined by exposed weather conditions and a distinct geological setting. Built by and for its architect owners, the house was selected for its clear response to site constraints, its material strategy, and the consistency between design intent and construction.

The project takes its name from the Gaelic phrase meaning "little quiet one by the rock" and is organized around an existing rock formation that offers shelter from prevailing winds. The exterior is clad in locally sourced Lewisian gneiss, referencing the material character of the surrounding landscape and supporting a direct relationship between building and site. A cedar-clad porch marks the entrance and mediates between exterior exposure and interior enclosure. Inside, Scottish cedar is used extensively across walls and finishes. The layout combines open living areas with more enclosed spaces, while full-height glazing frames daylight and long views.

The jury highlighted the project's ability to address environmental, spatial, and economic constraints within a compact footprint. David Kohn, Chair of the 2025 RIBA House of the Year jury, noted that the decision was unanimous, citing the house's response to challenging climatic conditions, its engagement with local building traditions, and its delivery within a limited budget. The jury also pointed to the project's formal clarity, observing that while the building references larger, defensive architectural forms, it maintains a domestic scale appropriate to its use and setting.

Constructed using durable, locally sourced materials, Caochan na Creige demonstrates an approach to contemporary rural housing that prioritizes site specificity and long-term performance. Rather than relying on stylistic references, the project is shaped by material availability, climate, and construction logic. Its architectural language remains restrained, allowing the building to integrate with its surroundings while meeting contemporary living requirements. As such, the house contributes to broader discussions around domestic architecture in remote contexts, particularly in relation to building longevity, environmental response, and the role of self-built projects.

Established in 2013, the RIBA House of the Year award recognizes architectural quality in new-build homes and extensions across the UK. Previous recipients include Six Columns by 31/44 Architects in 2024, Green House by Hayhurst & Co in 2023, and The Red House by David Kohn Architects in 2022. The full shortlist for the RIBA House of the Year 2025 also included Housestead by Sanei Hopkins Architects, London Brut by Pricegore Architects, Hastings House by Hugh Strange Architects, Triangle House by Artefact, Amento by James Gorst Architects, and Jankes Barn by Lynch Architects.