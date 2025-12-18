The Best Interviews of 2025: Architecture’s Year of Reflection, Repair, and Optimism

Save this picture! Anatomy of a Dhow, Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 Lina Ghotmeh Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan

In 2025, the architectural field has been marked by a dense calendar of exhibitions, a measured slowdown in construction across multiple regions, and a period of reflection that scrutinizes the impact of intelligence (artificial and natural)—both on professional practice and workplace culture, as well as its use as a pedagogical tool. Over this calendar year, ArchDaily has published more than 30 interviews in a range of formats—Q&As, in-person conversations, video features, and more. These exchanges have engaged themes of sustainability and nature, housing and urban development, AI and intelligence, adaptive reuse and public life, and have closely followed major exhibition platforms including the Venice Biennale, Expo 2025 Osaka, Milan Design Week, Concéntrico, and others.

Although building activity has slowed for a mix of reasons—including geopolitical tensions, tariff complications, and persistently high interest rates—the discourse around how we build has been more active than ever. Architects, critics, writers, and media have used this moment to reflect, project, and debate how to build responsibly across all facets of the discipline.