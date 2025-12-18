Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. The Best Interviews of 2025: Architecture’s Year of Reflection, Repair, and Optimism

The Best Interviews of 2025: Architecture’s Year of Reflection, Repair, and Optimism

Subscriber Access

Save

In 2025, the architectural field has been marked by a dense calendar of exhibitions, a measured slowdown in construction across multiple regions, and a period of reflection that scrutinizes the impact of intelligence (artificial and natural)—both on professional practice and workplace culture, as well as its use as a pedagogical tool. Over this calendar year, ArchDaily has published more than 30 interviews in a range of formats—Q&As, in-person conversations, video features, and more. These exchanges have engaged themes of sustainability and nature, housing and urban development, AI and intelligence, adaptive reuse and public life, and have closely followed major exhibition platforms including the Venice Biennale, Expo 2025 Osaka, Milan Design Week, Concéntrico, and others.

The Best Interviews of 2025: Architecture’s Year of Reflection, Repair, and Optimism - Image 2 of 20The Best Interviews of 2025: Architecture’s Year of Reflection, Repair, and Optimism - Image 3 of 20The Best Interviews of 2025: Architecture’s Year of Reflection, Repair, and Optimism - Image 4 of 20The Best Interviews of 2025: Architecture’s Year of Reflection, Repair, and Optimism - Image 5 of 20The Best Interviews of 2025: Architecture’s Year of Reflection, Repair, and Optimism - More Images+ 15

Although building activity has slowed for a mix of reasons—including geopolitical tensions, tariff complications, and persistently high interest rates—the discourse around how we build has been more active than ever. Architects, critics, writers, and media have used this moment to reflect, project, and debate how to build responsibly across all facets of the discipline.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Jonathan Yeung
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "The Best Interviews of 2025: Architecture’s Year of Reflection, Repair, and Optimism" 18 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037009/the-best-interviews-of-2025-architectures-year-of-reflection-repair-and-optimism> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from ourYouTube Channel


世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags