MVRDV Clads ADDP Architects' Modular Residential Towers with a Pixelated Facade in Singapore

Save this picture! MVRDV Irwell Hill Residences. Image © Finbarr Fallon

Two 36-storey residential towers have been completed on Irwell Bank Road in Singapore, featuring a pixelated facade designed by MVRDV. The scheme builds on the modular system developed by ADDP Architects, who designed the buildings using Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC). MVRDV's facade introduces variation across the elevations and marks the locations of the communal green spaces on the 24th floor and the rooftop. Irwell Hill Residences, developed by City Developments Limited (CDL), is MVRDV's debut collaboration on a building in Singapore's urban core.

The PPVC method, widely used in Singapore, involves manufacturing fully finished modules off-site and assembling them on location. This approach reduces on-site construction activity, shortens project timelines, and lowers material waste and carbon emissions associated with transportation and equipment. The system is supported by national regulations and accreditation schemes aimed at improving productivity in the construction sector.

Because PPVC can lead to repetitive building forms, MVRDV was tasked with introducing architectural variety within the standardized module grid. Each module reads as a "pixel," with units recessed or projected through metal frames to create balconies and add depth to the facade. A palette of gold and deep brown forms an abstract pattern inspired by the growth of climbing plants. The facade strategy also highlights the development's shared spaces. A four-storey sky garden occupies the 24th floor, while the rooftop level, Irwell Sky, offers an additional landscaped gathering area. In these zones, the facade grid expands with larger openings that reveal the interior planting and distinguish the communal levels from the residential floors.

By combining PPVC with a facade treatment that introduces variation and legibility, the project explores how modular construction can contribute to both efficiency and long-term urban quality. The approach aligns with broader environmental goals in Singapore, including reduced waste and emissions, while proposing a design language that responds to the local context and the building's communal functions.

In other recent updates, MVRDV has designed a spherical landmark for Tirana's new Asllan Rusi Sports Palace, adding to the practice's ongoing series of projects. Construction has begun on The Sax, a residential development on Rotterdam's Wilhelminapier, carried out with the City of Rotterdam, BPD, and Synchroon, as well as on the Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence (IPAI) Campus in Heilbronn, Germany.