World Building of The Year and Interior of The Year revealed at World Architecture Festival 2025

Save this picture! The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas by Fernando Menis. Image © Roland Halbe

The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas by Fernando Menis in La Laguna, Spain has been declared the World Building of the Year at the 2025 World Architecture Festival (WAF).

The ultimate accolades of World Building of the Year supported by GROHE, World Interior of the Year, Future Project of the Year and Landscape of the Year were announced today as hundreds of architects from across the world convened at a grand finale Gala Dinner at Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida. A host of Special Prizes, including the American Beauty Prize supported by the Royal Fine Art Commission Trust, were also announced at the closing event to celebrate the eighteenth edition of the festival. The announcement follows the final day of WAF, in which prize winners across all 43 categories have been competing for the winning titles.

World Building of the Year supported by GROHE