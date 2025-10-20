MAD Architects Presents “Breathing Cells” at the 2025 Seoul Biennale

Save this picture! Breathing Cells at the 2025 Seoul Biennale. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

"Breathing Cells," an installation by MAD Architects, is currently on view at Songhyeon Green Plaza in Seoul as part of the 5th Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism. Invited by Biennale Director Thomas Heatherwick, the installation opened on September 26, 2025, and will remain on display until November 18. Responding to the curatorial theme "Radically More Human," the work presents an alternative vision for future urban environments, one where architecture behaves more like a living organism than a static object.

Positioned near the Biennale's central "Humanize Wall," MAD's installation stands out as one of 24 "Walls of Public Life" designed by interdisciplinary teams. Rising 4.8 meters tall and spanning 2.4 meters in width, Breathing Cells proposes a new model for building skins that are not merely static boundaries but living, responsive surfaces. Through this installation, MAD imagines a future where architecture engages with its surroundings as an active participant, sensing, adapting, and interacting with the environment and those who inhabit it.

At the core of the structure lies a soft pneumatic membrane controlled by an intelligent system. This living "skin" responds to changes in light and temperature, creating a more comfortable microclimate for passersby. When the system is on standby, the structure retains a soft, cushion-like form that invites tactile interaction, emphasizing warmth and approachability. The installation's environmental dialogue is further amplified through lighting and mist systems. The lighting, provided by Opple Lighting, softly illuminates the "cells," while a fine water mist cools the air and sustains moisture for surrounding vegetation. Together, these systems demonstrate how architectural envelopes might one day regulate environmental conditions in real time, integrating with urban ecologies rather than standing apart from them.

The installation also operates on a metaphorical level, using each "cell" as a symbol of individuality within the collective fabric of the city. By assembling these elements into a unified structure, MAD reflects on the relationship between people, architecture, and the shared spaces they inhabit. Ma Yansong describes this intent, noting: "'Breathing Cells' seeks to explore the subtle relationship between the individual and the urban environment. Each 'cell' represents an independent entity within the city, while the rhythmic interplay of light and mist symbolizes the breathing cadence of life and the city itself."

Running through November 18, the 5th Seoul Biennale features 24 "Walls of Public Life," each designed by international architects, artists, and interdisciplinary teams to explore how building facades can engage the public. Contributors include Kengo Kuma & Associates, MAD Architects, Hawkins\Brown, Anupama Kundoo, NAMELESS Architecture, and non-architect participants such as jeweller Stephen Webster, artist Yinka Shonibare, and chef Edward Lee, reflecting the Biennale's focus on inclusive, human-centered urban design.