World
  Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week's Review

September marks a shift in seasonality worldwide, bringing with it a renewed focus on cultural and architectural events that encourage reflection on contemporary global challenges. This week's major news highlighted international exhibitions and design initiatives addressing questions of resilience, urban transformation, and collective futures, alongside new projects dedicated to preserving both cultural and natural heritage. Across continents, biennales, urban developments, and restoration efforts are shaping a broader conversation on how architecture and design can foster adaptation, memory, and coexistence in rapidly changing environments.

Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week’s Review - Image 2 of 20Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week’s Review - Image 3 of 20Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week’s Review - Image 4 of 20Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week’s Review - Image 5 of 20Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week’s Review - More Images+ 15

Global Perspectives: Highlights from Istanbul, Seoul, and Milan

Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week’s Review - Image 20 of 20
18th Istanbul Biennial: Khalil Rabah “Red Navigapparate” | Garden of the Former French Orphanage. Image © Sahir Ugur Eren

The 18th Istanbul Biennial, titled "The Three-Legged Cat," has opened its first chapter, exploring the notions of self-preservation and futurity through installations and performances addressing resilience and coexistence. In Seoul, the 5th Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism, directed by Thomas Heatherwick, brings together designers, artists, and city-makers to reflect on how cities can foster emotional connection and human-centered design. Meanwhile, in Milan, the completion of the 2026 Olympic Village by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill marks a milestone ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, intending to introduce a new model for urban regeneration that will later serve as mixed-use housing, reinforcing the long-term legacy of major sporting infrastructure.

Initiatives to Preserve Cultural and Natural Heritage

Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week’s Review - Image 19 of 20
UNESCO Launches New Restoration Projects in Beirut Following the 2020 Explosion: Visit of the Sursock Palace. Image © UNESCO / Fadi Farhat

In the realm of heritage, projects are advancing the protection and reinterpretation of both cultural and natural environments. Adjaye Associates has unveiled the first phase of the Barbados National Performing Arts Centre, conceived to celebrate Caribbean culture through contemporary architecture rooted in local identity. In Beirut, UNESCO has launched new restoration initiatives to continue the recovery of historic buildings destroyed by the 2020 port explosion, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding the city's architectural heritage. In Copenhagen, Team SLA is leading the design of a new 30-hectare coastal nature park that integrates ecological restoration with public access, underscoring how urban nature can become a living form of heritage: linking biodiversity, recreation, and long-term climate resilience.

On The Radar

Spaceagency is Appointed to Lead the Wayfinding Strategy for Expo 2030 Riyadh

Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week’s Review - Image 2 of 20
Expo 2030 Riyadh Masterplan by LAVA. Aerial view. Image © LAVA Laboratory for Visionary Architecture

Spaceagency, an international design consultancy specializing in placemaking and experiential masterplanning, International design consultancy Spaceagency will lead the wayfinding and signage strategy for Expo 2030 Riyadh as part of the LAVA-led master planning team. The strategy aims to create an intuitive and inclusive navigation experience that integrates seamlessly with the site's nature-inspired design. Drawing from organic geometries, the modular and color-coded system is designed to emerge from the landscape as both a functional and experiential layer, enhancing the visitor journey and contributing to the Expo's long-term legacy.

Foster + Partners Reveals New Residential Development on Dubai's Beachfront

Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week’s Review - Image 3 of 20
Solaya residential project in Dubai. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has designed Solaya, a beachfront residential development in Dubai featuring nine buildings organized into two clusters connected by a central park. The buildings are oriented to maximize views of the coastline and city skyline while ensuring privacy through landscaping and careful positioning. Residences promote indoor-outdoor living with features like private courtyards and terraces, while a layered landscape and a material palette of natural stone and bespoke metalwork harmonize the development with its coastal context.

Populous Designs New Training Facility for the Spanish Club Deportivo de la Coruña

Major Architecture Events and Heritage Initiatives Announced Worldwide: The Week’s Review - Image 4 of 20
Deportivo de la Coruña Dépor Training Centre by Populous. Render. Image Courtesy of Populous

The Dépor Training Center project by Populous is a new sports complex for Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña, designed to consolidate all men's, women's, and youth academy teams within a single integrated facility. The development includes eight full-size pitches and dedicated buildings for the first team, youth academy, and women's team, incorporating advanced wellness and recovery facilities. Environmental strategies such as photovoltaic energy and water recycling aim to create a fully electric, resource-efficient campus that supports long-term sporting and community development.

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
