Expo 2030 Riyadh Unveils First Details of Its Masterplan

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) General Assembly in Paris has officially approved the Registration Dossier for Expo 2030 Riyadh, formally confirming Saudi Arabia as the host of the upcoming World Expo. With this milestone, the next phase of preparations will begin, including the official invitation of participating countries through diplomatic channels. Coinciding with the approval, the initial masterplan for the Expo site has been unveiled. Scheduled to take place from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, the event will be held on a site in Riyadh, designed to accommodate more than 40 million visits and host over 195 participating nations.

Expo 2030 Riyadh will take place on a purpose-built site in North Riyadh, with a gated area spanning approximately 2 million square meters. The site is designed to offer an immersive and intelligent visitor experience, while also establishing a foundation for a long-term urban and cultural legacy. The masterplan integrates smart infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence and sustainable energy systems, alongside climate-responsive architecture that adheres to green building standards. A comprehensive transport network will connect the site to the Riyadh Metro and provide shuttle access to key city hubs, ensuring seamless mobility for visitors. Following the Expo, the site is set to undergo a post-event transformation into the Global Village, a permanent hub dedicated to innovation, knowledge exchange, and cultural engagement.

The event will be shaped by the overarching theme "Foresight for Tomorrow," encouraging participants to explore how collective imagination, innovation, and collaboration can shape a more resilient and equitable future. The theme will be supported by three interconnected sub-themes. Transformational Technology will highlight advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence, 5G, mobility, healthcare, and other emerging industries. Sustainable Solutions will focus on practical strategies for building a more balanced and environmentally responsible world. Prosperous People will address inclusive development through initiatives in education, job creation, and cultural exchange.

Expo 2030 Riyadh aims to present a range of experiences exploring the ideas, technologies, and cultures that are shaping the future. The event will include exhibitions, live performances, interactive installations, and national pavilions, offering visitors multiple entry points to engage with global developments across various fields. The Expo site reflects the ongoing urban transformation of Riyadh, aligned with the broader goals of Vision 2030. Designed to accommodate large-scale international participation, the venue will provide an opportunity to observe how innovation, infrastructure, and cultural exchange intersect within the context of one of the region's fastest-developing capitals.

World Expos have historically played a significant role in driving architectural innovation and shaping design conversations. This year, the Expo 2025 is being held in Osaka, Japan, with a masterplan designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto. Some of the national pavilions designed by renowned architects include the German Pavilion, designed by LAVA Architects, the Portugal Pavilion, designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, the national pavilion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia designed by Foster + Partners, and the Bahrain Pavilion, designed by Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh.

News via Expo 2030 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.