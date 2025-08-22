From Austin to Tokyo: Architecture Now Highlights Global Projects Shaping Airports, Cities, and Cultural Destinations

Save this picture! Heathrow West. Image Courtesy of Scott Brownrigg

This edition of Architecture Now brings together projects that explore how architecture is reshaping global gateways, cultural destinations, and urban living. SOM's design for a new Arrivals and Departures Hall in Austin and Scott Brownrigg's Heathrow West proposal highlight the airport as a civic threshold, while Kerry Hill Architects' three-tower precinct in Brisbane emphasizes public space and subtropical landscapes in high-density housing. Zaha Hadid Architects' beachfront tower in Florida extends Miami's sculptural coastal tradition, and Pharrell Williams and NIGO's Japa Valley Tokyo introduces a temporary cultural district blending art, hospitality, and retail. Together, these initiatives reflect how infrastructure, lifestyle, and design intersect to define contemporary urban experience.

SOM to Design New Arrivals and Departures Hall at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, United States