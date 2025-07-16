Eduardo Souto de Moura Named 2025 Praemium Imperiale Laureate for Architecture

Save this picture! Eduardo Souto de Moura, 2011 Pritzker laureate, in front of the Casa das Histórias Paula Rego. Image © Francisco Nogueira

The Japan Art Association has named Portuguese architect Eduardo Souto de Moura as the 2025 Praemium Imperiale Laureate for Architecture. Now in its 36th edition, the award honors artists for their lifetime achievements in the fields of Painting, Sculpture, Architecture, Music, and Theater/Film. The Praemium Imperiale was established in 1988 to recognize individuals whose work has contributed significantly to the enrichment of the global cultural landscape. Souto de Moura was recognized for producing architecture that thoughtfully engages with the present moment while maintaining a timeless quality.

+ 2

Born in Porto in 1952, Souto de Moura studied architecture at the Escola Superior de Belas Artes do Porto and worked with Álvaro Siza before founding his own practice in 1980. His work spans a wide range of building types and scales, from private homes to public buildings, characterized by a focus on materiality, structure, and a strong relationship to site. Notable projects include the Estádio Municipal de Braga, carved into a former quarry; the Casa das Histórias Paula Rego, known for its terracotta-hued volumes; and the Cultural Center of Viana do Castelo, designed to look more like a machine than a building.

Souto de Moura's architecture is recognized for its clear formal language and attention to craftsmanship. His projects employ a restrained material palette, often granite, concrete, timber, and brick, and engage closely with the surrounding context and landscape. His approach balances simplicity with a careful exploration of space, light, and texture, resulting in buildings that resonate with a sense of place and continuity. His work has been widely recognized for combining innovation with a deep respect for history and place, creating architecture that engages with contemporary contexts while drawing from local traditions and environments.

I want to make objects where people can live and be happy. - Eduardo Souto de Moura on ArchDaily Interview

Throughout his career, Souto de Moura has received numerous awards, including the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2011, the Wolf Prize in 2013, and the Golden Lion for Best Project at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. He has also been honored with the Arnold W. Brunner Memorial Prize and the French Order of Arts and Letters, reflecting his international influence and standing. In addition to his practice, he has contributed to architectural education at institutions including Harvard University and ETH Zurich. The 2025 Praemium Imperiale adds to Souto de Moura's extensive record of recognition and situates him among leading contemporary architects whose work combines material rigor, cultural sensitivity, and conceptual clarity, underscoring his continued relevance and influence within the global architectural discourse.

Alongside Souto de Moura, the 2025 laureates include painter Peter Doig, sculptor Marina Abramović, pianist András Schiff, and choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker. The awards ceremony is scheduled for October 22, 2025, in Tokyo. Like prior architecture laureates, Shigeru Ban in 2024, Diébédo Francis Kéré in 2023, and SANAA's Kazuyo Sejima & Ryue Nishizawa in 2022, Souto de Moura is celebrated for his lifetime achievements and global influence.