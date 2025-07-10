OMA Completes JOMOO Headquarters in Xiamen, China

Save this picture! JOMOO Headquarters by OMA. Image © Chen Hao, Courtesy of OMA

OMA has completed the JOMOO Headquarters in Xiamen, marking the first office campus for China's largest sanitaryware company. Situated at the edge of the city's central business district, the building reflects JOMOO's ongoing transformation into a global brand. The project was led by OMA Partner Chris van Duijn, alongside project architects Lingxiao Zhang and Chen Lu. According to Chris van Duijn, the headquarters is part of a broader trajectory in OMA's work across rapidly developing Chinese cities such as Hangzhou, Xiamen, and Shenzhen, where the office continues to explore new relationships between tower architecture and its urban context.

+ 3

The project is located at the intersection of two contrasting landscapes: the dense urban fabric of high-rise buildings and the natural backdrop of forested hills. In response, the design adopts a continuous, sculptural form that merges podium and tower, reinterpreting the conventional office typology. A multifaceted base, informed by the rocky terrain of the surrounding area, accommodates the building's public-facing functions, including the main lobby, a showroom, and a multipurpose hall with conference and recruitment spaces. Rising from this base, the tower houses JOMOO's office areas in an uninterrupted vertical volume.

The façade is composed of white vertical ceramic stripes, oriented in varying directions. This system references both the window tracery found in traditional regional architecture and JOMOO's own ceramic manufacturing. The articulation not only defines an identity within Xiamen's evolving skyline but also enables column-free interiors, allowing for flexible and efficient floor plans. Entrances are positioned within folds of the irregular façade, creating clear and spacious access points. Throughout, the design reflects the dual emphasis on craft and high-tech production, values central to both JOMOO's operations and Xiamen's cultural context.

Related Article CHYBIK+KRISTOF Reveals Timber Design for Czech National Forestry Headquarters

OMA is a global architecture firm led by seven partners, Rem Koolhaas, Reinier de Graaf, Shohei Shigematsu, Iyad Alsaka, Chris van Duijn, Jason Long, and Managing Partner-Architect David Gianotten, with offices in Rotterdam, New York, Hong Kong, and Australia. Among its recent works is the exhibition design for "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" in Seoul, South Korea, marking the fifth collaboration between OMA and Dior. Other notable projects include the New Museum expansion in New York, scheduled to open in Fall 2025; the winning design for the revitalization of the historic Selman Stërmasi Stadium and its surrounding urban area in central Tirana, Albania; and the ongoing renovation of the heritage-listed Perth Concert Hall in Australia.