Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas

New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas

Save

BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group, in collaboration with HNTB, has broken ground on its first-ever realized Major League Baseball stadium, marking a new chapter for the Athletics as they relocate to Las Vegas. The new A's Ballpark is scheduled to open ahead of the 2028 MLB season and will serve as the team's permanent home in the city. The architectural vision is supported by a broad team of collaborators, including Thornton Tomasetti, Henderson Engineers, CAA ICON, Mortenson, and McCarthy Building Companies. Located in what is widely known as "The Entertainment Capital of the World," the project reflects the growing presence of major sports infrastructure in Las Vegas.

New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - Image 2 of 13New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - Image 3 of 13New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - Image 4 of 13New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - Image 5 of 13New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - More Images+ 8

Save this picture!
New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - Image 10 of 13
New Athletics Ballpark. Image © Negativ
Save this picture!
New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - Image 3 of 13
BIG Team (L to R): Leon Rost, Tracey Coffin, Frankie Sharpe, Jan Klaska, Daniel Sundlin. Image Courtesy of BIG

Sitting on a nine-acre site between Tropicana and Reno Avenues, the 33,000-seat Athletics Ballpark is designed to reflect the unique vibrancy of Las Vegas. The architectural language draws from both the city's dynamic atmosphere and the heritage of baseball. At its core, the roof structure, comprising five overlapping shell-like forms, references traditional baseball pennants. These arched forms not only shape the stadium's silhouette but also enhance environmental performance by reducing glare and introducing indirect daylight through north-facing clerestory windows. A central design element is the expansive cable-net glass wall, which opens the stadium to its surroundings and frames views of the Las Vegas Strip. This feature blurs the line between interior and exterior, inviting the energy of the city into the ballpark. During the day, the stadium's metal cladding catches the desert sunlight, while at night, it mirrors the illuminated landscape of Las Vegas, reinforcing its integration into the urban fabric.

Save this picture!
New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - Image 7 of 13
Groundbreaking, New Athletics Ballpark. Image © Athletics

Inside, the design prioritizes openness and visibility. The ballpark's split-tier configuration, featuring separate upper and lower bowls, takes cues from historic venues like Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. This arrangement brings fans closer to the action, offering uninterrupted sightlines and fostering a sense of intimacy within the large-scale venue. The stadium also features the smallest foul territory in any Major League Baseball facility, along with seats positioned closer to home plate than in traditional layouts.

Related Article

Populous Reveals Designs for Shah Alam Sports Complex Redevelopment in Malaysia

Save this picture!
New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - Image 2 of 13
New Athletics Ballpark. Image © Negativ
Save this picture!
New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - Image 4 of 13
New Athletics Ballpark. Image © Negativ

Beyond the game-day experience, the design integrates spaces for a variety of spectators. Premium suites, club seating, family-friendly zones, and affordable options are distributed throughout the ballpark. In addition to hosting baseball games, the venue is conceived as a multipurpose facility capable of accommodating concerts, conferences, and other large-scale events. Long-term development plans include an onsite hotel and casino, positioning the ballpark as a key component of Las Vegas's expanding sports and entertainment district.

Save this picture!
New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas - Image 5 of 13
New Athletics Ballpark. Image © Negativ

In other similar news, Populous, in collaboration with Malaysian practice HIJJAS Architects + Planners, has released the design for the new Shah Alam Sports Complex in Selangor, Malaysia, renovation work has officially commenced at FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with architecture firm HKS leading the redesign, and Foster + Partners released first images for the development of a master plan for the Old Trafford Stadium District, appointed by Manchester United. Meanwhile, the Greater Bay Area Sports Centre in Nansha, China, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, is approaching completion.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "New Athletics Ballpark, Designed by BIG and HNTB, Breaks Ground in Las Vegas" 25 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031514/new-athletics-ballpark-designed-by-big-and-hntb-breaks-ground-in-las-vegas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags