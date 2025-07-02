Creating Safe Spaces for Learning: Explore Solis Colomer Arquitectos' Educational Projects in Latin America

Save this picture! Children Running in the school at Nebaj, Guatemala . Image Courtesy of Solis Colomer Arquitectos

Founded in 2002, Solis Colomer Arquitectos has established a strong reputation over the past two decades, designing and constructing projects with both social and commercial impact across Latin America. With over 200 completed works, the firm specializes in institutional architecture with social impact and user-centered commercial architecture. Its mission is clear: to use architecture as a tool to dignify the human experience, especially for those in greatest need.

+ 4

Creative director Mauricio Solís, a Guatemalan architect educated at Universidad Francisco Marroquín in Guatemala City, launched the firm with a vision deeply rooted in his country. After gaining experience in Madrid with renowned architect Ignacio Vicens, he returned to Guatemala with the conviction of making a meaningful contribution to his people. Since then, he has built a committed team, mostly trained locally, whose work is defined by an aesthetic and a vision that are intimately connected to the local and cultural context.