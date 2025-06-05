BIG and Dencityworks Design New Mixed-Use Waterfront Tower in Brooklyn, New York

The proposed mixed-use tower at 175 Third Street is the fifth building planned across four sites within the Gowanus Wharf development in Brooklyn, New York. With views toward Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, the 1,080,000 sq ft proposal includes affordable housing, retail and artist spaces, fitness areas, social and entertainment spaces, culminating in a rooftop with lounging zones and an outdoor pool. The project also envisions a 28,000-sq-ft public waterfront esplanade designed by Field Operations, intended to contribute to the ecological rehabilitation of the Gowanus Canal, continuing the broader transformation of this industrial neighborhood. Other project collaborators include dencityworks | architecture, AKRF, bucharest.studio, DeSimone, Ettinger Engineering Associates, Fried Frank, Hatfield Group, Impact Environmental, and Jenkins and Huntington.

Catalyzed by the 2021 Gowanus rezoning, the design follows BIG's earlier concept for the site, first unveiled in 2023. The proposed building features cascading concrete volumes that, according to Martin Voelkle of BIG, are "defined by a series of purposeful shifts and chamfered corners in response to programmatic needs and the site's contextual zoning constraints." A structural grid anchors the cast-in-place concrete façade, which reflects a modular rhythm aligned with the residential layout. The tower blocks form a descending U-shape that opens toward the waterfront, designed to enhance access to light, air, and outdoor space. This configuration creates space for Field Operations' envisioned waterfront park, which would link 2nd and 3rd Streets, as well as an internal stepped courtyard and a series of rooftop terraces designed by BIG Landscape.

Situated within a flood zone, the sloped esplanade, developed in collaboration with the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation, is intended to serve as a resilient buffer that absorbs water and accommodates flooding during storm events. The public park is planned to include a multi-use recreation court, dog run, mounded lawn, fitness areas, art installations, planting, and seating, all designed to encourage access to the water's edge. The entire structure is projected to be elevated strategically to address potential climate-related challenges. The fully electrified building is designed to exceed energy code requirements by 15% and has been designated as an Ultra-Low-Energy structure.

The site at 175 Third Street presents unique opportunities not available elsewhere along the Gowanus Canal. Most notably, its low elevation at the water's edge allows for a much closer, more accessible connection to the canal. This distinctive feature also supports the creation of a resilient meadow - an ecologically rich landscape designed to enhance habitat and offer an immersive natural experience. - Karen Tamir, Associate Partner, Field Operations

The proposed 175 Third Street development is located near several notable buildings, including the historic Coignet Stone Company Building, the American Can Company Building, and the adjacent Powerhouse Arts complex. The project's ground floor is planned to house active retail and artist spaces, contributing to the neighborhood's cultural and commercial fabric. The choice of a concrete exterior aims to reflect the area's industrial heritage. The project, totaling more than one million square feet, is projected to include over 1,000 residential units, approximately 250 of which are designated as affordable.

