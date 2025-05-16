Architecture Now: From India’s New Administrative Capital to Brooklyn’s Mixed Use Housing Development

Save this picture! Vyšehrad Railway Bridge. Image © Michal Slusar | SDAR

From new city-scale developments to adaptive reuse proposals, this edition of Architecture Now highlights a range of recently announced projects around the world. Foster + Partners leads the restart of Amaravati, a planned capital city in India; Safdie Architects proposes a new tower in Portland's historic Old Port; and SOM breaks ground on a cultural and academic pavilion at Temple University. Other updates include a preservation plan for a historic bridge in Prague, a coastal hospitality development in Abu Dhabi, and a large-scale housing project in Brooklyn designed by TenBerke. Together, these projects reflect evolving priorities in housing, sustainability, heritage, and public space across diverse global contexts.

Foster + Partners Leads Design of New Indian Capital as Construction Restarts

India has officially relaunched the development of Amaravati, a planned administrative capital for the state of Andhra Pradesh, following the bifurcation from Telangana in 2014. Located along the River Krishna, the city is envisioned as a sustainable urban center and democratic hub. Foster + Partners is leading the design of its central government complex, including the Legislature Assembly, Secretariat, and High Court. The 217-square-kilometre masterplan features a prominent green spine, solar-powered infrastructure, and a network of water and public spaces aimed at promoting accessibility, climate responsiveness, and civic life. A foundation stone ceremony was held in May, signaling renewed commitment to a project that has faced several delays since its original announcement.

Safdie Architects, in collaboration with East Brown Cow, has revealed the design for Old Port Square, a mixed-use development in Portland, Maine. The proposal reimagines a four-acre site in the city's historic Old Port neighborhood with a combination of residential units, hospitality, retail, and public space. Anchoring the project is a 30-story tower at 45 Union Street, inspired by Maine's lighthouse typology and elevated on pilotis to support pedestrian circulation. The tower will include hotel rooms, apartments, and a public sky lobby with views over Casco Bay. Additional components include a timber and glass retail pavilion and the ongoing renovation of existing buildings across the site. The project aims to reconnect a fragmented urban fabric while responding to the area's material and architectural context.

Temple University Breaks Ground on SOM-Designed Media and Arts Pavilion in United States

Temple University has begun construction on the Caroline Kimmel Pavilion for Arts and Communication, a new academic facility designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). The 200,000-square-foot building will bring together the Klein College of Media and Communication and the Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts for the first time, supporting collaborative learning and performance. Located at the western edge of campus, the structure frames Polett Walk and includes a series of public amenities such as outdoor gathering spaces and an amphitheater. The facility will house studios, post-production spaces, classrooms, and multiple performance venues, and is designed for adaptability to emerging technologies. The project targets LEED Silver certification and is expected to open in Fall 2027.

International Team Proposes Restoration Plan for Historic Vyšehrad Bridge in Prague

A team of international engineers and local architects has proposed a rehabilitation plan for the Vyšehrad Railway Bridge in Prague, a key piece of infrastructure located within the city's UNESCO-listed heritage zone. Developed by COWI (UK) and WaltGalmarini (Switzerland), the feasibility study outlines a strategy that retains 85% of the existing structure through restoration, while adding a third rail and minimizing disruption to urban and rail activity. Led by the Vyšehrad Bridge Foundation, the initiative is positioned as an alternative to demolition proposals and has received support from UNESCO/ICOMOS, which confirmed the bridge's contribution to Prague's heritage value. The plan also includes community-focused interventions beneath the bridge, aligning infrastructure renewal with public space activation.

Eco-ID Architects Unveils Coastal Hospitality Project on Saadiyat Island, United Arab Emirates

Eco-ID Architects have released details of a new hospitality and serviced residence project on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. Located near the Louvre Abu Dhabi and future sites for the Guggenheim and Zayed National Museum, the development is positioned along the island's shoreline and features a series of low-rise volumes, shaded pavilions, and landscaped terraces. The design incorporates materials such as limestone, wood, and sand-toned concrete, selected in response to the local climate and environment.

New York-based studio TenBerke has designed a proposed mixed-use tower at 395 Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn. Developed by Rabina and Park Tower Group, the 840-foot project would replace an existing office building with over 1,200 rental units, including 300 to 360 permanently affordable apartments. The plan also includes retail and commercial space, a landscaped public plaza, and upgrades to the nearby DeKalb Avenue subway entrance. Additionally, the project uses recent city and state housing policies, such as the 485x tax incentive and lifted FAR limits, to move forward without city loans or grants.

