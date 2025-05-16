“Recycle!” Exhibition at the Danish Architecture Center Explores Creative Approaches to Material Reuse

Save this picture! “Recycle!” Exhibition at the Danish Architecture Center, 2025. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

A new architecture and design exhibition opened on April 11, 2025, at the Danish Architecture Center in Copenhagen. Titled Recycle!, it explores recycling and reuse as a new way of creating, living, and building within the urgent context of the current climate crisis. The exhibition goes beyond presenting recycling and reuse as necessities; instead, it frames them as positive cultural shifts taking root in the construction industry and society at large. One of the exhibition's goals is to highlight the importance of resource awareness by posing the question: How can we increase the conservation, reuse, and transformation of what we already have?

From an architectural perspective, the exhibition begins with a critical look at the industry's relationship with structural materials, particularly the frequent disposal of materials such as concrete, brick, and wood. These construction materials are regularly treated like consumer goods, replaced by new ones when existing structures are torn down, demolished, or renovated. However, the exhibition argues that resistance to this "throwaway" culture already exists, driven by efforts to create a more circular society. The elements on display serve as illustrative examples of the challenges and opportunities this new culture entails, showcasing projects that embody different dimensions of reuse.

The first object encountered by visitors is a sculpture made from old office furniture and discarded technical components such as wires, pipes, and cables. These items are spotlighted to provoke reflection on how we use materials and to challenge conventional notions of beauty and value. The exhibition raises the question of whether changing our perception of beauty is necessary to bring new value to what already exists.

Although often more expensive and complex than building from scratch, the exhibition argues that recycling holds the potential for a new kind of beauty, one that embraces the well-worn, the unique, and the storied. One example is Thoravej 29 in Copenhagen's Northwest District, a building originally constructed in 1967 for the fur industry and now transformed into a modern collective office space. In the process, 95% of the original materials were reused, including concrete floor sections cut and tilted to form new stairs. Another example is the TRÆ building in Aarhus, Denmark's tallest timber structure, whose façade incorporates recycled windmill blades, corrugated metal sheets, and old mailboxes.

Other exhibited projects include the Peder Lykke high-rise in Amager, a war bunker in Hamburg transformed into a green, lively urban space, and a theoretical proposal that invites visitors to imagine converting deserted mink farms in Denmark into knowledge centers for materials. The exhibition also features a full-scale section of the façade from Børsen, the historic Copenhagen Stock Exchange, which was severely damaged by fire in 2024 and is now undergoing one of the largest reconstruction projects in Danish history. Visitors can view the building's original materials and the special mortar used for restoration. Other exhibited elements include an organically shaped pavilion made from reused waste materials, a 3D-printed experiment where architects explore new materials and circular construction techniques, and a kitchen cabinet built from salvaged construction waste. Part of the exhibition is interactive and includes a dedicated children's section that invites playful and creative exploration of recycling, and a sound installation featuring Song of the Planet, a piece by Amalie Smith.

We have to challenge the idea that new is always better. The building sector is one of the world's largest consumers of raw materials, as well as one of the largest producers of waste. It's about taking care of what we have already created, rediscovering the value of the things we usually throw out, and using it – again and again. It's not about making sacrifices, but rather creating in a new way, finding a new fondness for things, and perhaps even preferring things that you would have otherwise overlooked or rejected - Senior Curator Victoria Diemer Bennetzen

In terms of action, the curators encourage repairing instead of discarding, and collective thinking over individualism, so that changes are perceived as both meaningful and valuable. The exhibition offers a first-hand look at two DESIRE projects in which local residents are actively involved in transforming their residential areas, from Høje Taastrup to Riga. Visitors can also participate in a game that illustrates how citizens can help shape a circular society. The game is based on the Ziepju Street 11 housing project in Riga, Latvia, where a once-abandoned apartment complex has been revived into a vibrant community. Recycle! also highlights the European citizens' initiative HouseEurope!, which advocates for conservation over demolition and new construction. With thousands of signatures collected, the initiative is sparking debate across Europe—and visitors to the exhibition are invited to join the movement.

The Recycle! exhibition was developed by the Danish Architecture Center with support from Realdania, the Augustinus Foundation, the Beckett Foundation, the Dreyer Foundation, the Danish Ministry of Culture, and DESIRE – Designing the Irresistible Circular Society. As part of DAC's Green Attraction certification, the exhibition follows circular practices: all materials have been catalogued for traceability and reuse. Fixtures are made from components of previous DAC installations, and elements such as mattresses, podiums, and signs have been recycled. An installation from the previous exhibition Water is Coming by architecture studio MAST has been repurposed as a rest area. Recycle! will be open to the public until September 10, 2025, at the BLOX building in Copenhagen, designed by OMA.