The Mexican Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale Explores the Ecological Potential of Ancestral Agricultural Systems

Save this picture! Collage of the Chinampa Veneta, 2025, Collage over an image of Teatro del Mondo from Aldo Rossi. Image © Chinampa Veneta

Titled "Chinampa Veneta", the Mexican exhibition for the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia seeks to promote reflection on how we inhabit, cultivate, and design the world we share. In the face of the global ecological crisis, the project draws attention to chinampas, an ancient Mesoamerican agricultural system with more than four thousand years of history. This ancestral knowledge, interweaving landscape, infrastructure, and technique, is reimagined in the context of the Biennale, activating a living environment within the city of Venice. The Mexican Pavilion will therefore consist of two "enactments," one located in the Arsenale and another built on water.

Chinampas are still used today in Xochimilco, a historic lake ecosystem south of Mexico City, where they support the cultivation of flowers, vegetables, and other foods. Built in shallow lakes from rectangular blocks of sediment, mud, and vegetation, chinampas form geometric patterns that create channels and multiply lake shorelines, offering ecological niches for biodiversity. As an ancestral system, each element plays a vital role in promoting life: capturing carbon, purifying water, producing food, and generating oxygen. According to the exhibition curators, chinampas reflect a worldview in which humans are integral to natural life cycles, a cycle they argue was disrupted by modernity's drive for systemic control.

Chinampa Veneta proposes a future-oriented path inspired by this ancestral agricultural system. The curators present it as an invitation to expand architectural design into a symbiotic process, co-designed with ecosystems, the natural world, and collectively with communities. The exhibition emphasizes that soil health is directly linked to societal well-being. The curatorial team describes their approach as "enactments," incorporating the concept of natural processes into the exhibition through two projects that recreate the chinampa system. Both parts of the exhibition also establish strong connections to the Venetian context, adding a contemporary interpretation to the traditional system.

The first enactment is located inside the Arsenale and showcases chinampas at various stages of development, beginning with the regeneration of a chinampa from a chapin, a small cube of nutrient-rich mud that holds a seed. At the center lies a living chinampa, distinct from its Mexican counterparts, planted with an agroforestry system native to the Veneto region, la vite maritata, in which vines grow intertwined with trees. This system coexists with a traditional Mesoamerican polyculture known as milpa.

The second enactment floats in the Venetian Lagoon, evoking Aldo Rossi's Teatro del Mondo, which conceived the theater as a fulcrum between architecture and imagination, capable of building bridges between worlds. For the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale, the theater becomes the Chinampa del Mondo, facing the city's built environment. Noting that both Xochimilco and Venice were designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1987, the curators aim to establish a new connection between these two lake cities through their shared water histories, framing their political struggles for clean water and land as part of a new proposed narrative.

The opening of the Mexican pavilion will take place on May 8 at 5:15 p.m. Venice time, beginning with a conversation between farmers from Xochimilco and Venice who will share their experiences regarding land, cultivation practices, and regenerative agriculture. The project was selected to represent Mexico at the Biennale by the Ministry of Culture and the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature. The commissioner for this edition is José María Bilbao Rodríguez. Colectivo Chinampa Veneta comprises Estudio Ignacio Urquiza y Ana Paula de Alba, Estudio María Marín de Buen, ILWT, Locus, Lucio Usobiaga Hegewisch & Nathalia Muguet, and Pedro&Juana.

This edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale promises to be one of the largest in its history, engaging more of Venice's city center than ever before. In addition to the international exhibition, which centers on the curatorial theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective", the event includes participation from 65 nations, four of them (Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, and Togo) joining for the first time. Several national pavilions also explore themes of ancestral knowledge and collective memory, including Peru's Pavilion honoring Uros and Aymara construction techniques, Lithuania's exploration of collective identity and urban nature, and Lebanon's examination of ecocide and environmental healing.

