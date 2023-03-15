Everything You Need to Know about the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023

Save this picture! Lesley Lokko, curadora de la Bienal de Arquitectura de Venecia 2023. Image © Jacopo Salvi. Cortesía de La Biennale di Venezia

On May 20th, 2023, the entire architecture world will turn its attention to Venice for the opening of the 18th edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale. Ever since the appointment of Lesley Lokko as curator of the international exhibition, ArchDaily has covered all the details of the Biennale, but some frequently asked questions about the event remain unanswered.

Below, we answer the 10 most common questions.

1- When does the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 begin?

Save this picture! Arsenale de Venecia, Italia. Image © Giulio Squillacciotti. Cortesía de La Biennale di Venezia

For the general public, the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 begins on Saturday, May 20th, and will remain open until Sunday, November 26th, with the exception of Mondays. Until March 30th, the ticket prices are in the so-called early bird stage: the general ticket costs € 20,50, but there are tickets valid for 3 consecutive days from the first access to the event for € 30,50. You can check the current ticket prices for the Venice Biennale.

2- Where is the Venice Architecture Biennale held?

Save this picture! Arsenale en Venecia, Italia. Image © Andrea Avezzù. Cortesía de La Biennale di Venezia

The Giardini and Arsenale are the main venues for the world's most important architectural event. These spaces will host "The Laboratory of the Future", the international exhibition curated by Lesley Lokko, as well as most of the national pavilions. Additionally, other events will be held at various locations throughout Venice.

3- Who is in charge of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023?

Save this picture! El presidente de La Biennale di Venezia, Roberto Cicutto, y la comisaria de la 18ª Exposición Internacional de Arquitectura, Lesley Lokko. Image Cortesía de La Biennale di Venezia

Architect, academic, and novelist Lesley Lokko is the curator of the 18th International Exhibition of the Venice Architecture Biennale. Lokko was selected by La Biennale di Venezia, an organization chaired since 2020 by Roberto Cicutto, a film producer and CEO of Luce Cinecittà.

4- What are the national pavilions at the Venice Biennale?

Save this picture! En 2021 el pabellón de Emiratos Árabes Unidos gana el León de Oro a la Mejor Participación Nacional. Image © Frederico Torra for PLANE-SITE

The national pavilions are physical spaces that host the official representation of their respective countries at the Venice Biennale in its art and architecture editions.

Unlike those who participate in the international architecture exhibition, national curators are not required to adhere to the theme proposed by the Biennale curator.

The Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 will feature 63 national participations, including the debut of Niger, Panama's own pavilion, and the return of the Vatican's pavilion with an intervention on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

5- Do all national pavilions have their own buildings at the Biennale?

Save this picture! En 1961 Sverre Fehn diseñó el pabellón permanente de los países nórdicos en la Bienal de Vencia. Image © Jelena990 | Shutterstock

No. Throughout the history of the Venice Biennale, 29 countries have built their own buildings for national pavilions, from Belgium (1907) to South Korea (1996). Once inaugurated, these buildings are managed by the Ministries of Culture (or equivalents) of their respective countries. Countries without permanent buildings must pay a commission for their participation.

However, having a constructed pavilion does not guarantee participation in all biennials, such as Venezuela, a country that did not participate in the 2014 edition, directed at that time by Rem Koolhaas, co-founder of OMA.

6- What is the difference between the national pavilions and the international exhibition at the Venice Architecture Biennale?

Save this picture! En la exhibición internacional de la Bienal de Venecia 2021, el estudio austriaco MAEID participó con Magic Queen. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Since 1998, the Venice Architecture Biennale has been based on three pillars: national pavilions (each country chooses its own curators and projects), the international exhibition (curated by the Biennale's curator), and collateral events (approved by the Biennale's curator). In the current edition curated by Lokko, there are 89 architects invited to the international exhibition with a strong African presence.

7- Who chooses the national curators of the Venice Architecture Biennale?

Save this picture! La curatoría del pabellón de Corea del Sur es designada por el Arts Council Korea (ARKO). Image © Ugo Carmeni

Each participating country establishes its own mechanisms for choosing both its exhibition and curators. In most cases, these are associations between different state institutions, but this does not guarantee that curators are selected through public calls.

For example, in countries such as Spain, Argentina, and Chile, public calls are made and supported by ministries. In other cases, such as in the Netherlands, the choice is made by Het Nieuwe Instituut (HNI), and in Brazil, it is the São Paulo Biennial Foundation that decides the production of the exhibition and chooses its curator or curators.

8- Who are the members of the Jury of the Venice Architecture Biennale?

The jury of the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale has not yet been announced, as it is communicated a few days before the event's inauguration. However, as a reference, in 2021 the jury was composed of Kazuyo Sejima (Japan), Sandra Barclay (Peru), Lamia Joreige (Lebanon), Luca Molinari (Italy) and Lesley Lokko (Ghana-Scotland) herself. Each of them was chosen by the Administrative Council of the Venice Biennale, upon the recommendation of Hashim Sarkis, the curator of that edition.

9- Does the Venice Architecture Biennale give out awards?

Save this picture! En la Bienal de Arquitectura de Venecia 2021 , el arquitecto español Rafael Moneo fue quien recibió el León de Oro a la Trayectoria. Image © Germán Saiz

Yes, the Biennale's Jury awards the Golden Lion for Best National Participation, the Golden Lion for Best Participant in the International Exhibition, and the Silver Lion for a Promising Young Participant in the International Exhibition.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, May 20, 2023, with the exception of the Lifetime Achievement Golden Lion, which is announced months before the opening.

10- Why is the prize of the Venice Architecture Biennale a sculpture of a lion?

Save this picture! Iñaqui Carnicero y Carlos Quintáns recibiendo el León de Oro a la mejor participación nacional por el pabellón de España en la Bienal de Venecia 2016. Image © Pola Mora

This goes back to 1949 when the Golden Lion made its first appearance as the prize of the Venice Art Biennale. Its figure refers to the symbolic representation of St. Mark, the symbol of the city of Venice and the Republic of Venice, a nation that disappeared in 1797 after being conquered by troops led by Louis Baraguey d'Hilliers on behalf of Napoleon Bonaparte.

We invite you to follow ArchDaily's coverage of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023.