BIVAK Studio Designs the Hungarian Architecture Center and Museum

Save this picture! Hungarian Architecture Center and Museum Design. Image Courtesy of BIVAK Studio

The Hungarian Architecture Center and Museum, designed by BIVAK Studio in collaboration with Tér és Forma Szeged Építéstervező Ltd., has received its building permit, paving the way for construction to begin. Located at the corner of Városligeti Fasor and Bajza Street in Budapest, Hungary, the project aims to establish a cultural and professional hub within an urban context. The proposal was selected as the winning entry in an international two-round open design competition, organized by the Hungarian Academy of Arts, held in December 2023.

The development involves the construction of a new main building, the renovation of two turn-of-the-century heritage villas, the modernization of two enclosed office buildings, and the creation of an open urban park. According to the design team, approximately 75% of the above-ground built area will consist of reused or renovated structures. This approach emphasizes the reuse of existing architectural elements while introducing new interventions to support the institution's functions.

The massing of the new main building draws on the form of traditional rural structures, such as barns and granaries. Its overall scale is consistent with nearby villas and former sanatoriums along Városligeti Fasor, while the building's silhouette and materiality distinguish it from the surrounding structures. A prominent feature of the design is the nearly 3,000-square-meter glazed ceramic façade, developed through a year-long collaboration between artisans and programmers. Combining manual craftsmanship with digital design and production techniques, the material features a crystal-glazed surface with a subtle gradient, intended to express the interplay between traditional and technological methods.

Beneath the roof structure, the interior is organized around a central exhibition core, with a series of interconnected spaces defined by varying ceiling heights. The program includes public amenities such as a café, a museum shop, a "spacebox," and an architectural marketplace. In addition to exhibition areas, the center will accommodate functions such as collections management, heritage conservation research, and a range of professional and educational programs. These will include conferences, workshops, and architecture camps, aiming to serve both specialists and visitors with a broader interest in the built environment. The project emphasizes that "Architecture is for everyone," and seeks to establish an accessible and engaging environment, positioned as an integrated part of the city.

